Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.39
2.01
23.96
-16.11
Op profit growth
20.97
21.41
24.35
-44.41
EBIT growth
26.61
30.03
12.65
-47.63
Net profit growth
12.7
-22.87
74.17
-68.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.5
25.27
21.23
21.17
EBIT margin
23.73
21.63
16.97
18.67
Net profit margin
8.46
8.66
11.46
8.16
RoCE
16.91
12.82
9.95
9.46
RoNW
1.73
1.58
2.25
1.44
RoA
1.5
1.28
1.68
1.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.2
9.52
17.45
10.7
Dividend per share
10
7.5
4
2
Cash EPS
4.7
3.43
7.13
2.75
Book value per share
200.1
193.64
188.65
159.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
64.42
62.77
20.18
46.29
P/CEPS
194.41
174.03
49.35
179.62
P/B
4.57
3.08
1.86
3.1
EV/EBIDTA
19.06
15.09
11.32
18.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
22.19
Tax payout
-11.88
-7.24
-15.61
-19.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.28
100.69
95.79
103.46
Inventory days
84.61
91.91
82
94.47
Creditor days
-60.39
-58.15
-62.41
-85.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-72.04
-51.24
-18.4
-9.55
Net debt / equity
-0.07
-0.05
0.04
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-0.36
-0.3
0.26
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-26.77
-25.94
-28.1
-28.02
Employee costs
-18.88
-20.48
-19.37
-20.26
Other costs
-27.83
-28.29
-31.27
-30.53
Sun Pharma has bolstered its speciality pipeline with a partnership with Philogen to commercialise late-stage candidate Fibromun.Read More
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets, according to a regulatory filing.Read More
IMVEXXY is a vaginal insert designed to lessen pain during sexual activity after menopause which is manufactured by Mayne Pharma.Read More
The warning letter detailed substantial violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at the facility.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.