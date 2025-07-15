iifl-logo
By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

15 Jul 2025 , 06:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Power Mech Projects: The business announced that it received two operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts aggregating to ₹551.35 Crore (excluding taxes, duties, levies, cess, and GST). First contract has been received from SJVN Thermal worth ₹498.39 Crore. Other contract is from Jhabua Power Limited.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The rail business said that it has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) for a project under the Delhi MRTS Phase-IV. The contract involves design and construction of a 7.298 km viaduct. This includes construction of platforms for 7 stations.

Rallis India: The business posted a 98% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. It posted a net profit of ₹95 crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business logged a net profit of ₹48 crore. The company logged a 22% y-o-y growth in its revenue from operations at ₹957 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business logged a revenue of ₹783 Crore.

Life Insurance Corporation: The business said that R Doraiswamy has officially been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the company. It received approval from the Department of Financial Services for his appointment.

Sun Pharma: The business announced that it has launched LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) 8 mg tablets in the US. The tablets will be used for the treatment of adults with severe alopecia areata.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

