Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price

416.3
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open434.6
  • Day's High434.8
  • 52 Wk High647
  • Prev. Close432.1
  • Day's Low414.3
  • 52 Wk Low 181.3
  • Turnover (lac)10,912
  • P/E70.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.23
  • EPS6.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86,799.39
  • Div. Yield0.49
No Records Found

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

434.6

Prev. Close

432.1

Turnover(Lac.)

10,912

Day's High

434.8

Day's Low

414.3

52 Week's High

647

52 Week's Low

181.3

Book Value

40.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86,799.39

P/E

70.35

EPS

6.14

Divi. Yield

0.49

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.11

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RVNL Secures ₹540 Crore Railway Projects, Shares Surge 7.5%

RVNL Secures ₹540 Crore Railway Projects, Shares Surge 7.5%

31 Dec 2024|03:01 PM

RVNL Shares has gained a total of 134% in the last one year, and 2.90% in the last six months.

RVNL Wins ₹137 Crore Rail Project to Boost Central Railway Infrastructure

RVNL Wins ₹137 Crore Rail Project to Boost Central Railway Infrastructure

30 Dec 2024|11:07 PM

The project deals with the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts.

RVNL gets LoA for East Central Railway Project worth ₹187 Crore

RVNL gets LoA for East Central Railway Project worth ₹187 Crore

4 Dec 2024|09:22 AM

The project seeks to upgrade the current electric traction system from 1X25 kV to a 2X25 kV AT feeding system.

RVNL Wins ₹642.57 Crore Punjab Power Project Under RDSS

RVNL Wins ₹642.57 Crore Punjab Power Project Under RDSS

30 Nov 2024|12:08 PM

Design HT and LT systems to prevent loss in the infrastructure in general and to increase the rate at which power is delivered at sites in Punjab.

RVNL Secures ₹625 Crore EPC Contract for Railway Track Doubling in Maharashtra

RVNL Secures ₹625 Crore EPC Contract for Railway Track Doubling in Maharashtra

26 Nov 2024|08:20 PM

The total contract value is of ₹625.08 crore, including GST, with an expected time of completion of 30 months.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.84%

Non-Promoter- 11.37%

Institutions: 11.37%

Non-Institutions: 15.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,085.02

2,085.02

2,085.02

2,085.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,782.26

4,394.13

3,546.42

2,880.56

Net Worth

7,867.28

6,479.15

5,631.44

4,965.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

15,403.65

14,530.57

5,919.62

4,541.3

yoy growth (%)

6

145.46

30.35

44.53

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-207.76

-189.93

-119.76

-95.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1,155.67

990.84

481.38

371.83

Depreciation

-22.92

-20.28

-5.01

-4.66

Tax paid

-215.12

-200.98

-99.76

-67.81

Working capital

1,902.82

2,774.57

-797.46

128.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6

145.46

30.35

44.53

Op profit growth

11.89

186.74

25.04

50.84

EBIT growth

14.74

99.64

30.87

67.08

Net profit growth

19.07

106.97

25.52

63.7

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

21,889.23

20,281.57

19,381.71

15,403.76

14,530.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21,889.23

20,281.57

19,381.71

15,403.76

14,530.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,290.51

1,076.55

831.17

807.91

245.68

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pradeep Gaur

Director (Finance) & CFO

Sanjeeb Kumar

Director (Personnel)

Anupam Ban

Independent Director

V. Natesan

Independent Director

Anupam Mallik

Nominee (Govt)

Naresh Chandra Karmali

Nominee (Govt)

Prem Sagar Gupta

Director (Operation)

MRITUNJAY PRATAP SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Summary

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as a Public Limited Company on 24 January 2003. The Company was issued its Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 18, 2003. Further, the Company has been conferred the status of Schedule A - Public Sector Enterprise and a Navratna Company effective from 1st May 2023. The Company is a wholly owned Government Company, as a project executing agency working for and on behalf of MoR. The Company was incorporated with an objective to undertake rail project development, mobilization of financial resources and implementation of rail projects pertaining to strengthening of golden quadrilateral and port connectivity and raising of extra- budgetary resources for project execution. The Company is into the business of executing and implementing all types of rail infrastructure projects including new lines, doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, production units, institution buildings and sharing of freight revenue with Railways as per the concession agreement entered into with Ministry of Railways. Since the inception in 2003, MoR has transferred 172 projects to Rail Vikas of which 166 projects are sanctioned for execution. Out of these, 60 projects have been fully completed totaling to Rs. 167,777.00 million and the balance are ongoing. The Company has an order book of Rs.686,836.20 million as on Febru
Company FAQs

What is the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share price today?

The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹416.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is ₹86799.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is 70.35 and 11.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is ₹181.3 and ₹647 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd?

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.75%, 3 Years at 130.46%, 1 Year at 133.19%, 6 Month at 3.63%, 3 Month at -15.19% and 1 Month at -1.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.84 %
Institutions - 11.37 %
Public - 15.79 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

