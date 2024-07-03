SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹434.6
Prev. Close₹432.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,912
Day's High₹434.8
Day's Low₹414.3
52 Week's High₹647
52 Week's Low₹181.3
Book Value₹40.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86,799.39
P/E70.35
EPS6.14
Divi. Yield0.49
RVNL Shares has gained a total of 134% in the last one year, and 2.90% in the last six months.Read More
The project deals with the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts.Read More
The project seeks to upgrade the current electric traction system from 1X25 kV to a 2X25 kV AT feeding system.Read More
Design HT and LT systems to prevent loss in the infrastructure in general and to increase the rate at which power is delivered at sites in Punjab.Read More
The total contract value is of ₹625.08 crore, including GST, with an expected time of completion of 30 months.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,085.02
2,085.02
2,085.02
2,085.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,782.26
4,394.13
3,546.42
2,880.56
Net Worth
7,867.28
6,479.15
5,631.44
4,965.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
15,403.65
14,530.57
5,919.62
4,541.3
yoy growth (%)
6
145.46
30.35
44.53
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-207.76
-189.93
-119.76
-95.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1,155.67
990.84
481.38
371.83
Depreciation
-22.92
-20.28
-5.01
-4.66
Tax paid
-215.12
-200.98
-99.76
-67.81
Working capital
1,902.82
2,774.57
-797.46
128.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6
145.46
30.35
44.53
Op profit growth
11.89
186.74
25.04
50.84
EBIT growth
14.74
99.64
30.87
67.08
Net profit growth
19.07
106.97
25.52
63.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
21,889.23
20,281.57
19,381.71
15,403.76
14,530.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21,889.23
20,281.57
19,381.71
15,403.76
14,530.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,290.51
1,076.55
831.17
807.91
245.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pradeep Gaur
Director (Finance) & CFO
Sanjeeb Kumar
Director (Personnel)
Anupam Ban
Independent Director
V. Natesan
Independent Director
Anupam Mallik
Nominee (Govt)
Naresh Chandra Karmali
Nominee (Govt)
Prem Sagar Gupta
Director (Operation)
MRITUNJAY PRATAP SINGH
Reports by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Summary
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as a Public Limited Company on 24 January 2003. The Company was issued its Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 18, 2003. Further, the Company has been conferred the status of Schedule A - Public Sector Enterprise and a Navratna Company effective from 1st May 2023. The Company is a wholly owned Government Company, as a project executing agency working for and on behalf of MoR. The Company was incorporated with an objective to undertake rail project development, mobilization of financial resources and implementation of rail projects pertaining to strengthening of golden quadrilateral and port connectivity and raising of extra- budgetary resources for project execution. The Company is into the business of executing and implementing all types of rail infrastructure projects including new lines, doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, production units, institution buildings and sharing of freight revenue with Railways as per the concession agreement entered into with Ministry of Railways. Since the inception in 2003, MoR has transferred 172 projects to Rail Vikas of which 166 projects are sanctioned for execution. Out of these, 60 projects have been fully completed totaling to Rs. 167,777.00 million and the balance are ongoing. The Company has an order book of Rs.686,836.20 million as on Febru
Read More
The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹416.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is ₹86799.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is 70.35 and 11.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd is ₹181.3 and ₹647 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.75%, 3 Years at 130.46%, 1 Year at 133.19%, 6 Month at 3.63%, 3 Month at -15.19% and 1 Month at -1.29%.
