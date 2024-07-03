Summary

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited was incorporated in New Delhi as a Public Limited Company on 24 January 2003. The Company was issued its Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 18, 2003. Further, the Company has been conferred the status of Schedule A - Public Sector Enterprise and a Navratna Company effective from 1st May 2023. The Company is a wholly owned Government Company, as a project executing agency working for and on behalf of MoR. The Company was incorporated with an objective to undertake rail project development, mobilization of financial resources and implementation of rail projects pertaining to strengthening of golden quadrilateral and port connectivity and raising of extra- budgetary resources for project execution. The Company is into the business of executing and implementing all types of rail infrastructure projects including new lines, doubling (including 3rd/4th lines), gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, production units, institution buildings and sharing of freight revenue with Railways as per the concession agreement entered into with Ministry of Railways. Since the inception in 2003, MoR has transferred 172 projects to Rail Vikas of which 166 projects are sanctioned for execution. Out of these, 60 projects have been fully completed totaling to Rs. 167,777.00 million and the balance are ongoing. The Company has an order book of Rs.686,836.20 million as on Febru

