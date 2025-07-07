Rail Vikas Nigam secures ₹143 Crore order from SCR

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) announced that it has inked a letter of agreement (LoA) for an order worth ₹143.3 Crore from South Central Railway.

The contract relates to upgrading work of the electric traction system of Salem division of Southern Railway, announced the company in its filing with the exchanges. In particular, the work includes upgradation of electric traction system from x25 kV to 2×25 kV traction system. The contract will be spread across Salem Junction – Podanur Junction & Irugur- Coimbatore Junction -Podanur Junction. With the upgrade system, Southern Railway could meet its 3,000 MT loading target, announced the company in its filing with the bourses.

As per the update issued by the company, the aggregate contract value is ₹143.30 Crore including taxes. The company has a timeline of 24 months to complete the contract.

On June 30, the company also announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth ₹213.22 Crore from South Central Railway. In May, the Public Sector Unit reaffirmed its revenue guidance of ₹20,000 Crore to ₹22,000 Crore for the financial year ended March 2026, despite facing headwinds in the financial year 2025. This is mainly on account of some large orders secured via bidding under execution.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com