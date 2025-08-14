RBI Jul-25 Forward Survey paints a benign inflation picture

The latest RBI forward looking survey for July 2025, published in August 2025, is in stark contrast to the cautious May 2025 survey. The higher growth optimism is largely built on the expectations of sharply lower inflation.
The urban consumer confidence index for the current period and the expectations for the year ahead period have improved significantly. With inflation falling sharply, and food inflation in negative territory; the inflation expectations are down sharply. This has led to greater optimism that urban India will see more of consumer driven growth in the next one year. Most urban households are also confident of greater spending power sustaining.
The rural consumer confidence survey has also painted an optimistic picture of inflation and growth. The current expectations and the expectations for the one-year ahead period are looking more optimistic for rural India. There has been a 50 bps fall in current inflation expectations in rural India and that has triggered hopes that households will have greater purchasing power over the next one year. It is largely optimism led by lower inflation.
The inflation survey of households looks at current inflation with respect to 3-months ahead, and the 1-year ahead expectations. Here is what we could decipher.
Apart from the higher degree of confidence in prices falling, the lower inflation expectations are common across rural India and urban India.
According to the OBICUS Manufacturing Survey for Q4FY25, the capacity utilization has gone up from 75.5% to 77.7%. In the fourth quarter, most manufacturers reported higher growth in new orders on a sequential basis, while it was flat on a yoy basis. Ratio of raw material to sales fell in the quarter showing greater churn into output amidst higher demand.
The RBI forward looking survey also covers an initial assessment of Q1FY26 and expectations for Q2FY26. For Q1, manufacturers reported moderation in seasonal demand conditions. Input costs moderated, but business sentiments also moderated amidst macro risks. In terms of Q2FY26 expectations, manufacturers expect improved demand conditions but also expect elevated input cost pressures. However, selling margins are expected to improve.
RBI also surveys professional forecasters on GDP growth, inflation, and current account.
Overall, the survey expectations show a tinge of optimism, although it must be said that this optimism is largely driven by lower inflation expectations.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.