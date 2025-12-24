GPT Infraprojects Wins ₹199.2 Crore Railway Bridge Contract From North Eastern Railway

GPT Infraprojects Limited has secured a construction contract worth ₹199.2 crore from North Eastern Railway, as disclosed in an exchange filing dated December 23.

The order involves the construction of substructures along with the fabrication and launching of superstructures for two key railway bridges to be built over the River Rapti. Each of the two bridges will consist of 10 spans measuring 61 metres each and will be designed to support double line railway traffic in line with RDSO standards for 25 tonne axle loading.

The bridge construction forms part of the new railway line project between Khalilabad and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, aimed at improving rail connectivity in the region. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of 730 days from the appointed date, as per the terms of the contract.

GPT Infraprojects clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any promoter group or related party transactions. With this order win, the company’s overall order book has increased to around ₹4,655 crore, reflecting strong execution visibility across its railway infrastructure portfolio. Order inflows for GPT Infraprojects have reached ₹1,759 crore so far in FY26, supported by steady traction in rail and road projects.

The company specialises in railway infrastructure works, including bridge construction, road overbridges and concrete sleeper manufacturing. Separately, the company had announced a day earlier that it emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹670 crore road project awarded by the National Highways Authority of India.

The NHAI project has been secured through a consortium comprising GPT Infraprojects and ISCPPL, with the bid submitted under the name GPT ISCPPL Consortium. The highways project involves the construction of a four lane elevated corridor in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, stretching from Mahamandir to Akhaliya Chouraha, adding a sizeable asset to the company’s roads order book.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com