Summary

Biocon Limited is Indias largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of biotechnology products and research services. Biocon Limited was incorporated in the year 1978 as a joint venture between Biocon Biochemicals Limited of Ireland and an Indian entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Biocon manufactured and exported enzymes to USA and Europe during the year 1979, as first of its kind. In 1989, Unilever plc acquired the Biocon Biochemicals Limited in Ireland and merges it with its subsidiary, Quest International. Also in the same year, the company had received US funding for proprietary technologies. After a year, in 1990, Biocon had scaled up its in-house research programme, based on a proprietary solid substrate fermentation technology, from pilot to plant level. Biocons R&D and manufacturing facilities received ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany during the period of 1993. In the year 1994, the company had established the Syngene International Pvt. Ltd. as a Custom research Company (CRC) to address the growing need for outsourced R&D in the pharmaceutical sector. The commercial success of Biocons proprietary fermentation plant leads to a 3-fold expansion during the year 1996 and also in the same year, the company had leveraged its technology platform to enter biopharmaceuticals and statins. Biocon had spearheads initiatives in human healthcare in the year 1997 through a dedicated manufacturing facilit

