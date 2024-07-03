iifl-logo-icon 1
Biocon Ltd Share Price

359.15
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open369.45
  • Day's High372.8
  • 52 Wk High395.8
  • Prev. Close369.25
  • Day's Low358
  • 52 Wk Low 244.55
  • Turnover (lac)4,797.62
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value90.92
  • EPS0.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43,119.55
  • Div. Yield0.14
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Biocon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

369.45

Prev. Close

369.25

Turnover(Lac.)

4,797.62

Day's High

372.8

Day's Low

358

52 Week's High

395.8

52 Week's Low

244.55

Book Value

90.92

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43,119.55

P/E

0

EPS

0.35

Divi. Yield

0.14

Biocon Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

Biocon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Biocon unit gets approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

Biocon unit gets approval for Tacrolimus capsules in China

3 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

The approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of complex drug products and will be commercialised in the region expeditiously

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Biocon Gets USFDA Clearance and EU Nod for Diabetes Drug

Biocon Gets USFDA Clearance and EU Nod for Diabetes Drug

27 Dec 2024|03:28 PM

The USFDA released an Establishment Inspection Report with a "Voluntary Action Indicated" status for Biocon's Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility in Bengaluru.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 9th December 2024

9 Dec 2024|07:21 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Godrej Consumer Products, Biocon, Paytm, etc.

Biocon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.27%

Foreign: 20.27%

Indian: 40.36%

Non-Promoter- 20.36%

Institutions: 20.36%

Non-Institutions: 18.75%

Custodian: 0.24%

Share Price

Biocon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

600.3

600.3

600.3

600

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,312

10,315.7

7,492.6

7,307.1

Net Worth

10,912.3

10,916

8,092.9

7,907.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,738.2

2,028.4

1,988.4

2,419.2

yoy growth (%)

-14.3

2.01

-17.8

-6.51

Raw materials

-808.2

-798.3

-827.7

-1,049.4

As % of sales

46.49

39.35

41.62

43.37

Employee costs

-367.7

-390.2

-344.8

-408.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

139.7

358.8

388.5

305.8

Depreciation

-108.2

-103.5

-98

-136.1

Tax paid

-53.6

-78.3

-111.9

-67.3

Working capital

268.3

64.09

379.5

-311.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.3

2.01

-17.8

-6.51

Op profit growth

-80.44

9.26

-10.11

-46.23

EBIT growth

-60.99

-7.82

27.02

-43.18

Net profit growth

-69.3

-36.38

84.86

-54.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

14,195.8

11,174.2

8,184

7,143.1

6,300.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14,195.8

11,174.2

8,184

7,143.1

6,300.5

Other Operating Income

559.9

0

0

0

0

Other Income

865.5

375.9

212.7

267.1

228.9

Biocon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Biocon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Non Executive Director

Ravi Mazumdar

Lead Independent Director

M Damodaran

Independent Director

Bobby Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayank Verma

Managing Director & CEO

SIDDHARTH MITTAL

Non Executive Director

Eric Vivek Mazumdar

Independent Director

Naina Lal Kidwai

Independent Director

Atul Dhawan

Independent Director

Rekha Mehrotra Menon

Independent Director

NICHOLAS ROBERT HAGGAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Biocon Ltd

Summary

Biocon Limited is Indias largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of biotechnology products and research services. Biocon Limited was incorporated in the year 1978 as a joint venture between Biocon Biochemicals Limited of Ireland and an Indian entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Biocon manufactured and exported enzymes to USA and Europe during the year 1979, as first of its kind. In 1989, Unilever plc acquired the Biocon Biochemicals Limited in Ireland and merges it with its subsidiary, Quest International. Also in the same year, the company had received US funding for proprietary technologies. After a year, in 1990, Biocon had scaled up its in-house research programme, based on a proprietary solid substrate fermentation technology, from pilot to plant level. Biocons R&D and manufacturing facilities received ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany during the period of 1993. In the year 1994, the company had established the Syngene International Pvt. Ltd. as a Custom research Company (CRC) to address the growing need for outsourced R&D in the pharmaceutical sector. The commercial success of Biocons proprietary fermentation plant leads to a 3-fold expansion during the year 1996 and also in the same year, the company had leveraged its technology platform to enter biopharmaceuticals and statins. Biocon had spearheads initiatives in human healthcare in the year 1997 through a dedicated manufacturing facilit
Company FAQs

What is the Biocon Ltd share price today?

The Biocon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹359.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Biocon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biocon Ltd is ₹43119.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Biocon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Biocon Ltd is 0 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Biocon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biocon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biocon Ltd is ₹244.55 and ₹395.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Biocon Ltd?

Biocon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.18%, 3 Years at 0.59%, 1 Year at 30.78%, 6 Month at 2.16%, 3 Month at 3.56% and 1 Month at -1.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Biocon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Biocon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.64 %
Institutions - 20.37 %
Public - 18.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Biocon Ltd

