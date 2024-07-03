SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹369.45
Prev. Close₹369.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,797.62
Day's High₹372.8
Day's Low₹358
52 Week's High₹395.8
52 Week's Low₹244.55
Book Value₹90.92
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43,119.55
P/E0
EPS0.35
Divi. Yield0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
600.3
600.3
600.3
600
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,312
10,315.7
7,492.6
7,307.1
Net Worth
10,912.3
10,916
8,092.9
7,907.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,738.2
2,028.4
1,988.4
2,419.2
yoy growth (%)
-14.3
2.01
-17.8
-6.51
Raw materials
-808.2
-798.3
-827.7
-1,049.4
As % of sales
46.49
39.35
41.62
43.37
Employee costs
-367.7
-390.2
-344.8
-408.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
139.7
358.8
388.5
305.8
Depreciation
-108.2
-103.5
-98
-136.1
Tax paid
-53.6
-78.3
-111.9
-67.3
Working capital
268.3
64.09
379.5
-311.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.3
2.01
-17.8
-6.51
Op profit growth
-80.44
9.26
-10.11
-46.23
EBIT growth
-60.99
-7.82
27.02
-43.18
Net profit growth
-69.3
-36.38
84.86
-54.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
14,195.8
11,174.2
8,184
7,143.1
6,300.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14,195.8
11,174.2
8,184
7,143.1
6,300.5
Other Operating Income
559.9
0
0
0
0
Other Income
865.5
375.9
212.7
267.1
228.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Non Executive Director
Ravi Mazumdar
Lead Independent Director
M Damodaran
Independent Director
Bobby Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayank Verma
Managing Director & CEO
SIDDHARTH MITTAL
Non Executive Director
Eric Vivek Mazumdar
Independent Director
Naina Lal Kidwai
Independent Director
Atul Dhawan
Independent Director
Rekha Mehrotra Menon
Independent Director
NICHOLAS ROBERT HAGGAR
Summary
Biocon Limited is Indias largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of biotechnology products and research services. Biocon Limited was incorporated in the year 1978 as a joint venture between Biocon Biochemicals Limited of Ireland and an Indian entrepreneur, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Biocon manufactured and exported enzymes to USA and Europe during the year 1979, as first of its kind. In 1989, Unilever plc acquired the Biocon Biochemicals Limited in Ireland and merges it with its subsidiary, Quest International. Also in the same year, the company had received US funding for proprietary technologies. After a year, in 1990, Biocon had scaled up its in-house research programme, based on a proprietary solid substrate fermentation technology, from pilot to plant level. Biocons R&D and manufacturing facilities received ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany during the period of 1993. In the year 1994, the company had established the Syngene International Pvt. Ltd. as a Custom research Company (CRC) to address the growing need for outsourced R&D in the pharmaceutical sector. The commercial success of Biocons proprietary fermentation plant leads to a 3-fold expansion during the year 1996 and also in the same year, the company had leveraged its technology platform to enter biopharmaceuticals and statins. Biocon had spearheads initiatives in human healthcare in the year 1997 through a dedicated manufacturing facilit
The Biocon Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹359.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Biocon Ltd is ₹43119.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Biocon Ltd is 0 and 4.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Biocon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Biocon Ltd is ₹244.55 and ₹395.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Biocon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.18%, 3 Years at 0.59%, 1 Year at 30.78%, 6 Month at 2.16%, 3 Month at 3.56% and 1 Month at -1.23%.
