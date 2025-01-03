Invest wise with Expert advice
₹3211.43-51.13 (-1.57%)
₹8250.549.3 (0.6%)
₹79223.11-720.6 (-0.9%)
₹42397.27-151.95 (-0.36%)
₹42500.4102.7 (0.24%)
₹7331.61-62.15 (-0.84%)
₹8246.87-13.22 (-0.16%)
₹19938.43-86.23 (-0.43%)
₹5932.5-17.75 (-0.3%)
₹19760.28136.95 (0.7%)
₹19275.39-40.4 (-0.21%)
₹39894.54-7.17 (-0.02%)
₹24004.75-183.9 (-0.76%)
₹24060-90 (-0.37%)
₹22908.376.24 (0.33%)
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
3205.78Low
3273.57High
3205.78Low
3418.95High
3205.78Low
3442.93High
2635.09Low
3674.4High
Current Price
Bullish Moving Average
5
Bearish Moving Average
11
5 Day
3298.4
10 Day
3331.7
12 Day
3337.2
20 Day
3344.4
PIVOT
First Resistance
3254.74
First Support
3186.95
Second Resistance
3298.05
Second Support
3162.47
Third Resistance
3322.53
Third Support
3119.16
RSI
32.96
MACD Single Line
14.34
MFI
-
MACD
-4.16
First Resistance
3254.74
Second Resistance
3298.05
Third Resistance
3322.53
First Support
3186.95
Second Support
3162.47
Third Support
3119.16
RSI
32.96
MFI
-
MACD Single Line
14.34
MACD
-4.16
