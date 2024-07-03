SectorBanks
Open₹1,004.95
Prev. Close₹997.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,438.65
Day's High₹1,004.95
Day's Low₹972.65
52 Week's High₹1,694.5
52 Week's Low₹926.45
Book Value₹845.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75,821.2
P/E9.57
EPS104.26
Divi. Yield1.65
An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.
On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.
As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
881.84
820.22
790.73
778.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
61,915.27
53,801.45
46,906.49
42,586.63
Net Worth
62,797.11
54,621.67
47,697.22
43,365.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6,401.41
-759.2
6,024.92
128.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akila Krishnakumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavna Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayant Deshmukh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradeep Udhas
Managing Director & CEO
Sumant Kathpalia
Part Time Chairman
Sunil Mehta
Whole Time Director
Arun Khurana
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Bhatia
Non Executive Director
Sudip Basu
Reports by IndusInd Bank Ltd
Summary
IndusInd Bank Limited is one of the fifth largest private sector bank in India. The Banks business lines include Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Foreign Exchange Operations, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Non-Resident Indian/ High-Net-Worth Individual Banking, and Information Technology. The Banks Business Divisions include Retail/ Consumer Banking, Consumer Finance, Global Markets Group, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Transaction Banking Group and Investment Banking. The Bank operates in India including at the International Financial Service Centre in India (IFSC), at GIFT City, and does not have a branch in any foreign country.The Bank provides multi-channel facilities, which includes automated teller machines (ATMs), net banking, mobile banking, phone banking, multi-city banking and international debit cards. The Bank has multi-lateral tie-ups with other banks providing access to more than 18000 ATMs for their customers. They enjoy clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and three major commodity exchanges in the country - MCX, NCDEX, and NMCE. They also offer DP facilities for stock and commodity segments.IndusInd Bank Limited was incorporated in January, 1994 and is presently promoted by Indusind International Holdings Limited. The Bank started their operations with a capital amount of Rs 1,000 million among which Rs 600 million was donated by the Indian Residents and Rs.400 million was raised by the Non-Resident Indians
Read More
The IndusInd Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹973.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndusInd Bank Ltd is ₹75821.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IndusInd Bank Ltd is 9.57 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndusInd Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndusInd Bank Ltd is ₹926.45 and ₹1694.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IndusInd Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.18%, 3 Years at 3.03%, 1 Year at -37.68%, 6 Month at -31.44%, 3 Month at -28.09% and 1 Month at -0.05%.
