Summary

IndusInd Bank Limited is one of the fifth largest private sector bank in India. The Banks business lines include Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Foreign Exchange Operations, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Non-Resident Indian/ High-Net-Worth Individual Banking, and Information Technology. The Banks Business Divisions include Retail/ Consumer Banking, Consumer Finance, Global Markets Group, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Transaction Banking Group and Investment Banking. The Bank operates in India including at the International Financial Service Centre in India (IFSC), at GIFT City, and does not have a branch in any foreign country.The Bank provides multi-channel facilities, which includes automated teller machines (ATMs), net banking, mobile banking, phone banking, multi-city banking and international debit cards. The Bank has multi-lateral tie-ups with other banks providing access to more than 18000 ATMs for their customers. They enjoy clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and three major commodity exchanges in the country - MCX, NCDEX, and NMCE. They also offer DP facilities for stock and commodity segments.IndusInd Bank Limited was incorporated in January, 1994 and is presently promoted by Indusind International Holdings Limited. The Bank started their operations with a capital amount of Rs 1,000 million among which Rs 600 million was donated by the Indian Residents and Rs.400 million was raised by the Non-Resident Indians

