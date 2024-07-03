iifl-logo-icon 1
IndusInd Bank Ltd Share Price

973.25
(-2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:59 AM

  • Open1,004.95
  • Day's High1,004.95
  • 52 Wk High1,694.5
  • Prev. Close997.9
  • Day's Low972.65
  • 52 Wk Low 926.45
  • Turnover (lac)13,438.65
  • P/E9.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value845.6
  • EPS104.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75,821.2
  • Div. Yield1.65
  • Open1,394.4
  • Day's High1,395
  • Spot1,379.95
  • Prev. Close1,395.15
  • Day's Low1,370.85
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot500
  • OI(Chg %)-8,22,500 (-10.11%)
  • Roll Over%5.82
  • Roll Cost1.38
  • Traded Vol.1,15,55,500 (-1.5%)
IndusInd Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

1,004.95

Prev. Close

997.9

Turnover(Lac.)

13,438.65

Day's High

1,004.95

Day's Low

972.65

52 Week's High

1,694.5

52 Week's Low

926.45

Book Value

845.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75,821.2

P/E

9.57

EPS

104.26

Divi. Yield

1.65

IndusInd Bank Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16.5

Record Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

IndusInd Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

IndusInd Bank to sell off retail loan pool worth ₹1,573 Crore

27 Dec 2024|09:09 AM

An earnest money deposit (EMD) of 5% of the reserve price is required along with the expression of interest.

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

IndusInd Bank Plunges 15% on Q2 Result

25 Oct 2024|12:19 PM

On October 25, 2.38 million shares of the lender were traded in a block trade, according to Bloomberg News.

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

IndusInd Bank Posts Strong Q2 Results

7 Oct 2024|01:10 PM

As of September 30, 2024, deposits had increased by 15% YoY to ₹4.13 lakh crore, up from ₹3.60 lakh crore during the same period the previous year. Additionally, the bank announced that deposits have increased by 4% QoQ from ₹3.99 lakh crore in June 2024.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

IndusInd Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.08%

Foreign: 15.08%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 63.79%

Institutions: 63.79%

Non-Institutions: 13.32%

Custodian: 7.78%

Share Price

IndusInd Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

881.84

820.22

790.73

778.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

61,915.27

53,801.45

46,906.49

42,586.63

Net Worth

62,797.11

54,621.67

47,697.22

43,365.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6,401.41

-759.2

6,024.92

128.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

IndusInd Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IndusInd Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akila Krishnakumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhavna Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayant Deshmukh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradeep Udhas

Managing Director & CEO

Sumant Kathpalia

Part Time Chairman

Sunil Mehta

Whole Time Director

Arun Khurana

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lingam Venkata Prabhakar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Bhatia

Non Executive Director

Sudip Basu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IndusInd Bank Ltd

Summary

IndusInd Bank Limited is one of the fifth largest private sector bank in India. The Banks business lines include Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Foreign Exchange Operations, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Non-Resident Indian/ High-Net-Worth Individual Banking, and Information Technology. The Banks Business Divisions include Retail/ Consumer Banking, Consumer Finance, Global Markets Group, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Transaction Banking Group and Investment Banking. The Bank operates in India including at the International Financial Service Centre in India (IFSC), at GIFT City, and does not have a branch in any foreign country.The Bank provides multi-channel facilities, which includes automated teller machines (ATMs), net banking, mobile banking, phone banking, multi-city banking and international debit cards. The Bank has multi-lateral tie-ups with other banks providing access to more than 18000 ATMs for their customers. They enjoy clearing bank status for both major stock exchanges - BSE and NSE - and three major commodity exchanges in the country - MCX, NCDEX, and NMCE. They also offer DP facilities for stock and commodity segments.IndusInd Bank Limited was incorporated in January, 1994 and is presently promoted by Indusind International Holdings Limited. The Bank started their operations with a capital amount of Rs 1,000 million among which Rs 600 million was donated by the Indian Residents and Rs.400 million was raised by the Non-Resident Indians
Company FAQs

What is the IndusInd Bank Ltd share price today?

The IndusInd Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹973.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of IndusInd Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IndusInd Bank Ltd is ₹75821.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IndusInd Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IndusInd Bank Ltd is 9.57 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IndusInd Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IndusInd Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IndusInd Bank Ltd is ₹926.45 and ₹1694.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IndusInd Bank Ltd?

IndusInd Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.18%, 3 Years at 3.03%, 1 Year at -37.68%, 6 Month at -31.44%, 3 Month at -28.09% and 1 Month at -0.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IndusInd Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IndusInd Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.09 %
Institutions - 63.80 %
Public - 13.33 %

