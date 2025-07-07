IndusInd Bank posts 4% y-o-y decline in Q1FY26 net advances

IndusInd Bank Limited posted a 3.9% decline in net advances to ₹3,34,477 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter the business posted advances of ₹3,47,898 Crore. On a sequential basis, net advances slipped as much as 3.1% against ₹3,45,019 Crore as of 31 March 2025.
Corporate Banking advances witnessed a decline of 14.4% on a year-on-year basis and 6.2% sequentially. However, Consumer businesses posted a marginal growth of 4.8% on a year-on-year basis but shrinked 0.9% against the previous quarter. The business posted total deposits of ₹3,97,233 Crore, recording a marginal decline of 0.3% on a year-on-year basis and a 3.3% decline versus the previous quarter.
The business logged a slight decline at 31.49% in its CASA ratio against 32.81% in the previous quarter and 36.67% in the same quarter of previous year. The business said that its retail deposits and deposits from small business customers aggregated to ₹1,84,709 Crore. In the previous quarter it stood at ₹1,85,133 Crore.
Furthermore, the bank said that its daily average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) for Q1FY26 came in at 141.27%. The business posted an LCR of 145.26% as of June 30, 2025.
IndusInd Bank posted a net loss of ₹2,328 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025 owing to ongoing accounting issues and stress in the microfinance portfolio led to the balance sheet taking a hit.
