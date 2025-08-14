Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to work together on the Bharat Small Modular Reactor project. The company will handle engineering services for the reactor’s conceptual design, including key structures, systems, and components.

The agreement was signed on August 12 at NPCIL’s Mumbai headquarters. EIL said the collaboration supports the government’s push to scale up nuclear power under the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat. The mission targets 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, aiming to provide cleaner, greener, and more reliable energy while boosting India’s energy security.

A day after signing the MoU, EIL released its financial results for the June quarter. Profit fell to ₹65.4 crore, a 28.6% drop from ₹91.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue, however, climbed 39.4% to ₹870 crore, helped by strong project execution and higher order activity.

EBITDA rose to ₹72.1 crore. This is up 40.3% from ₹51.4 crore a year ago. Operating margins held steady at 8.3%. This is compared with 8.2% in the previous year’s quarter. Engineers India Ltd shares closed at a 5.44% dip on August 14, 2025. Engineers India shares gained 3.26% in the year-to-date, and down 23% in the last month.

