Equity Mutual Funds

TOP Equity FUNDS

Top Performing Funds are based on 1 Yr. returns

Scheme Name
NAV (₹)
AUM (₹)
RTN. 1M
RTN. 3M
RTN. 6M
RTN. 1Y
RTN.3Y
RTN.5Y

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund-Reg (IDCW)

15.01

2,739.18

3.44

-11.48

-16.30

3.77

0.00

0.00

ICICI Pru Transportation and Logistics Fund-Reg (G)

16.31

2,739.18

3.42

-11.50

-16.31

3.75

0.00

0.00

HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund - Reg (G)

13.72

1,182.38

3.74

-10.51

-17.22

1.47

0.00

0.00

HDFC Transportation and Logistics Fund - Reg (IDCW)

13.72

1,182.38

3.74

-10.51

-17.22

1.47

0.00

0.00

Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund - Reg (G)

9.17

349.98

4.65

-9.40

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund - Reg (IDCW)

9.17

349.98

4.65

-9.40

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund - Regular (G)

8.53

5,036.52

3.13

-12.17

-21.60

0.00

0.00

0.00

SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund - Regular (IDCW)

8.53

5,036.52

3.13

-12.17

-21.60

0.00

0.00

0.00

Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund-Reg (IDCW)

12.12

1,297.95

4.48

-12.68

-21.40

-3.65

0.00

0.00

Aditya Birla SL Transportation and Logistics Fund-Reg (G)

12.12

1,297.95

4.48

-12.68

-21.40

-3.57

0.00

0.00

Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

NEWS

Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.

3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM

Energy-Sector-2-380x214.jpg.webp

Kotak Energy Opportunities Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from April 03 to April 17, 2025.

3 Apr 2025|11:30 AM

ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from March 21 to April 02, 2025.

28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM

Mutual-Fund-Sector-1-380x214.jpg.webp

ICICI Prudential Nifty EV & New Age Automotive ETF NFO: Details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from March 21 to April 02, 2025.

28 Mar 2025|10:58 AM

quant Arbitrage Fund NFO: Details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2025.

18 Mar 2025|12:01 PM

Mutual_Fund_Sector_31-380x214.jpg.webp

quant Arbitrage Fund NFO: Details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from March 18 to April 1, 2025.

18 Mar 2025|12:01 PM

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.

25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM

Mutual_Fund_Sector_31-380x214.jpg.webp

Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

Investors with very high risk appetite should invest in the Motilal Oswal Active Momentum Fund for 5 to 7 years.

25 Feb 2025|10:54 AM

Nippon India Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key things you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 10 to Feb 24, 2025.

12 Feb 2025|12:12 PM

Authorised-partner-Role-in-Mutual-Fund-Distribution-380x214.jpg.webp

Nippon India Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key things you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from Feb 10 to Feb 24, 2025.

12 Feb 2025|12:12 PM

Read All News

Fund Manager Speak

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Fund-manager-12-380x380.jpg.webp

Mangesh Chauhan, MD, Sky Gold

By leveraging advanced 3D printing and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, we produce intricate yet lightweight pieces that appeal to today's consumers seeking both style and comfort. This focus allows us to offer premium products that are accessible to a broader audience, even amidst fluctuating gold prices.

10 Mar 2025|02:51 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

