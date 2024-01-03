How Does Intraday Trading Works

Table of Content
As the name suggests, intraday trading is all about initiating and closing out the trade on the same day. Here is how intraday trading works. The trader either buys and sells on the same day or sells and then buys back the stock on the same day. Intraday trading does not result in delivery because the net position at the end of the day is zero. Hence intraday trading does not impact your Demat account in any way.
To understand how intraday works, imagine that you want to play a small movement in the stock which you expect in the next 2 or 3 hours. Intraday has the advantage of having to pay lower margins so you can take larger positions with a smaller margin with the broker. Let us first know how intraday trading works in practice.
Let us understand how intraday trading works in the Indian context. The basic idea here is to make the best of short-term rise and fall in the price of stocks in the market. You can apply this intraday trading logic to stocks and also to commodities, but now we will restrict our discussion only to stocks. On any day, the markets are volatile, which means they fluctuate both ways. The idea of intraday trading is that you capitalize on these small price movements and try to make small profits on the buy-side and the sell-side.
Here is how intraday works. Intraday traders are normally agnostic in the sense that they are open to buying and selling securities within a day. While there are no hard and fast rules, the general rule is to stick to stocks that have high liquidity and also keep fluctuating in response to stimuli. In intraday trading, you try to buy low and sell high or you try to sell high and then buy back low. That basic rule of trading remains the same.
How to put an intraday trade and how intraday trading works. When you place an intraday trade, you mention first that it is an MIS trade, which means same-day square-up. If you select CNC trade, then you will be asked to put up the entire purchase value upfront. If you select MIS order and place an intraday trade, then you can get the benefit of lower brokerage and also a higher margin. For example, you can get 4-5 times leverage intraday. That means; that with an investment of Rs.1 lakh, you can take positions of up to Rs.5 lakhs inequities.
It depends on how you look at it. For starters, in intraday trading, you only have about 5-6 hours to initiate and also close the position. Even in this period, the highest volatility and opportunities are found in the first hour and the last hour of trade with the intervening hours being largely lackluster on most of the day. If you don’t square the intraday position before around 3.15 pm, then the broker will run a check and square off the open position at the best price available. You must keep that in mind and hence close positions well before that time.
Fundamental analysis is the science of understanding the worth of stock. For that, you need to evaluate the profitability of the company, its balance sheet, financial ratios, qualitative factors, etc. In fundamental analysis, you don’t believe too much in short-term trends. The logic is that if you have invested in a good business at a reasonable price, then you are going to be profitable and create wealth in the long run.
Delivery trading has several advantages. It helps you buy stocks that are undervalued. It has been historically observed that stock prices will eventually gravitate towards the intrinsic value of the stock. Hence by delivery trading, you not only start building your wealth but also take steps to build your wealth in the long term through equity investing.
Invest wise with Expert advice
For intraday trading select stocks that are liquid and widely held so that prices cannot be influenced by a few hands. Focus on stocks that react to news flows. Above all, ensure that when you trade intraday, you keep stop losses and profit targets and also manage your risk judiciously.
The Value Area is another name for the range of prices where a large majority of trading volume took place on the previous trading day. You can also express this in terms of numbers. For example, value area is the area or range where over 70% of the previous day’s volume actually got executed. We are not talking about orders but actually trades executed. The value area is approximately one standard deviation above and below the average highest volume price. Again, these are not hard and fast rules but just approximations.
The statutory limits to intraday trading are put by the margin that you can bring into trade. However, as a trader, you must focus on maintaining tight stop losses, keeping your daily, weekly and overall risk in control. When you have made too many losses, just exit and take a fresh view. Intraday trading is a way of speculating the stock’s price wherein buying and selling occur on the same day. Click here to know how intraday trading works at Indiainfoline.com.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.