Summary

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is formed as a Joint Venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited) and Abrdn plc, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc. HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai on 14th August, 2000. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 12, 2000. Further, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to undertake the life insurance business on 23rd October, 2000. Currently, the Company has 498 branches across India. The Company is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solution that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked lines of businesses. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. It has a broad, diversified product portfolio covering five principal segments across the individual and group categories, namely participating, non-participating protection term, non-participating protection health, other nonparticipating and unit-linked insurance products. In 2003, HDFC Standard Life crossed 1 lakh policies and 10,000

