Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInsurance
Open₹627
Prev. Close₹623
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,908.98
Day's High₹627
Day's Low₹611.5
52 Week's High₹761.2
52 Week's Low₹511.4
Book Value₹72.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,32,386.61
P/E79.47
EPS7.84
Divi. Yield0.32
These orders are regarding short reversal of input tax credit on common services associated with exempted supplies and excess claim of input tax credit under the reverse charge mechanismRead More
The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
The Capital Raising Committee will decide on the exact terms and conditions for the debt issuance at its next meeting.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,150.94
2,152.55
2,115.94
2,022.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,500.8
10,834.26
13,369.97
6,614.81
Net Worth
14,651.74
12,986.81
15,485.91
8,637.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-275.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
62,112.05
56,878.78
46,800.95
38,194.2
32,244.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62,112.05
56,878.78
46,800.95
38,194.2
32,244.98
Other Operating Income
39,369.75
13,328.3
20,324.9
33,333.83
-2,842.24
Other Income
539.47
1,437.32
765.76
445.05
368.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Life Insurance Corporation of India
LICI
908.4
|13.92
|5,74,689.29
|7,620.86
|1.1
|1,19,900.99
|152.76
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
SBILIFE
1,447.7
|66.42
|1,44,897.06
|529.42
|0.19
|20,266.1
|162.25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
HDFCLIFE
623
|79.47
|1,34,130.38
|432.99
|0.32
|16,569.7
|72.38
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIPRULI
673.6
|110.87
|97,421.59
|251.72
|0.09
|10,754.21
|79.86
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
ICICIGI
1,838.2
|40.85
|90,902.76
|693.95
|0.6
|5,025.57
|275.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Keki Mistry.
Independent Director
Sumit Bose
Independent Director
Ketan Dalal
Managing Director & CEO
Vibha Padalkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narendra Gangan
Independent Director
Bharti Gupta Ramola
Independent Director
Bhaskar Ghosh
Whole Time Director & CFO
Niraj Shah
Non Executive Director
Kaizad Bharucha
Independent Director
Venkatraman Srinivasan
Independent Director
Subodh Kumar Jaiswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
Summary
HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is formed as a Joint Venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited) and Abrdn plc, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc. HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai on 14th August, 2000. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 12, 2000. Further, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to undertake the life insurance business on 23rd October, 2000. Currently, the Company has 498 branches across India. The Company is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solution that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked lines of businesses. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. It has a broad, diversified product portfolio covering five principal segments across the individual and group categories, namely participating, non-participating protection term, non-participating protection health, other nonparticipating and unit-linked insurance products. In 2003, HDFC Standard Life crossed 1 lakh policies and 10,000
Read More
The HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹614.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹132386.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is 79.47 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹511.4 and ₹761.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.25%, 3 Years at -1.43%, 1 Year at -2.23%, 6 Month at 4.50%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at -1.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.