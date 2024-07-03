iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Share Price

614.95
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open627
  • Day's High627
  • 52 Wk High761.2
  • Prev. Close623
  • Day's Low611.5
  • 52 Wk Low 511.4
  • Turnover (lac)4,908.98
  • P/E79.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.3
  • EPS7.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,32,386.61
  • Div. Yield0.32
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Insurance

Open

627

Prev. Close

623

Turnover(Lac.)

4,908.98

Day's High

627

Day's Low

611.5

52 Week's High

761.2

52 Week's Low

511.4

Book Value

72.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,32,386.61

P/E

79.47

EPS

7.84

Divi. Yield

0.32

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Corporate Action

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Apr, 2024

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HDFC Life Faces ₹152.87 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

HDFC Life Faces ₹152.87 Crore GST Demand, Plans to Appeal

2 Jan 2025|09:10 AM

These orders are regarding short reversal of input tax credit on common services associated with exempted supplies and excess claim of input tax credit under the reverse charge mechanism

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

ICICI Lombard Acquires 0.19% Stake in HDFC Life for ₹233 Crore

25 Nov 2024|12:03 PM

The acquisition was done on November 22, 2024, through cash consideration during market hours.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

HDFC Life Insurance to finalise terms of ₹2,000 Crore issue

HDFC Life Insurance to finalise terms of ₹2,000 Crore issue

25 Sep 2024|12:16 PM

The Capital Raising Committee will decide on the exact terms and conditions for the debt issuance at its next meeting.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 25th September 2024

25 Sep 2024|08:31 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Easy Trip Planners, Gillette India, Delta Corp, etc.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.33%

Non-Promoter- 38.87%

Institutions: 38.87%

Non-Institutions: 10.76%

Custodian: 0.02%

Share Price

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,150.94

2,152.55

2,115.94

2,022.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,500.8

10,834.26

13,369.97

6,614.81

Net Worth

14,651.74

12,986.81

15,485.91

8,637.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-275.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

62,112.05

56,878.78

46,800.95

38,194.2

32,244.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62,112.05

56,878.78

46,800.95

38,194.2

32,244.98

Other Operating Income

39,369.75

13,328.3

20,324.9

33,333.83

-2,842.24

Other Income

539.47

1,437.32

765.76

445.05

368.56

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI

908.4

13.925,74,689.297,620.861.11,19,900.99152.76

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

SBILIFE

1,447.7

66.421,44,897.06529.420.1920,266.1162.25

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

HDFCLIFE

623

79.471,34,130.38432.990.3216,569.772.38

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIPRULI

673.6

110.8797,421.59251.720.0910,754.2179.86

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICIGI

1,838.2

40.8590,902.76693.950.65,025.57275.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Keki Mistry.

Independent Director

Sumit Bose

Independent Director

Ketan Dalal

Managing Director & CEO

Vibha Padalkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narendra Gangan

Independent Director

Bharti Gupta Ramola

Independent Director

Bhaskar Ghosh

Whole Time Director & CFO

Niraj Shah

Non Executive Director

Kaizad Bharucha

Independent Director

Venkatraman Srinivasan

Independent Director

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd

Summary

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is formed as a Joint Venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Limited) and Abrdn plc, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc. HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Mumbai on 14th August, 2000. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 12, 2000. Further, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to undertake the life insurance business on 23rd October, 2000. Currently, the Company has 498 branches across India. The Company is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solution that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked lines of businesses. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. It has a broad, diversified product portfolio covering five principal segments across the individual and group categories, namely participating, non-participating protection term, non-participating protection health, other nonparticipating and unit-linked insurance products. In 2003, HDFC Standard Life crossed 1 lakh policies and 10,000
Company FAQs

What is the HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd share price today?

The HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹614.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹132386.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is 79.47 and 8.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is ₹511.4 and ₹761.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd?

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.25%, 3 Years at -1.43%, 1 Year at -2.23%, 6 Month at 4.50%, 3 Month at -11.29% and 1 Month at -1.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.34 %
Institutions - 38.87 %
Public - 10.77 %

