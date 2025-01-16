outcome of the Board meeting held on April 18, 2024 Final Dividend Recommended final dividend of ? 2/- per equity share of face value of ?10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the final dividend shall be Friday, June 21, 2024. The payment of final dividend will be made on or after July 20, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source at applicable rate.