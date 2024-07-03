Summary

Yes Bank Ltd is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services. The Bank operates in four segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment includes investments, all financial markets activities undertaken on behalf of the Banks customers, trading, maintenance of reserve requirements and resource mobilization from other Banks and financial institutions. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to corporate customers. The Retail Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to retail customers. The Other Banking Operations segment includes para banking activities, such as third-party product distribution and merchant banking. Yes Banks branch network stood at 1,050 branches and its ATM network stood at 1,724 as on 31 December 2017, which includes 573 Bunch Note Acceptors/Cash Recyclers. The branch and ATM network is spread in 29 states and 7 Union Territories. Yes Bank Ltd was incorporated on November 21, 2003. The bank was founded by Rana Kapoor. The Bank obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 21, 2004. In the year 2005, they forayed into retail banking with launch of International Gold and Silver debit card in partnership with MasterCard International. In June 2005, they came out with the public issue and their shares were listed on the stock exchanges. In December 2005, the Bank bagged

