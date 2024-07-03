SectorBanks
Open₹19.98
Prev. Close₹19.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹23,018.33
Day's High₹20.03
Day's Low₹18.84
52 Week's High₹32.85
52 Week's Low₹19.02
Book Value₹14.69
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)59,251.28
P/E36.29
EPS0.55
Divi. Yield0
Gross NPA increased to ₹3,889.4 Crore from ₹3,845 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹1,168 Crore from ₹1,246 Crore.Read More
Yes Bank's current market value is Rs 68,586.98 crore. A 51% stake sale would be India's largest banking sector merger and acquisition.Read More
Bali will join Yes Bank on August 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, according to a report by ET.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.Read More
In a statement with the bourses, the private lender responded, "The RBI has not granted any in principle approval as stated in the article."Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6,701.97
6,699.35
5,010.99
5,010.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35,443.42
34,043.11
28,730.89
28,185.35
Net Worth
42,145.39
40,742.46
33,741.88
33,196.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
10,785.05
-454.96
4,121.59
2,201.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,710.5
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,264.1
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
776.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,779.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,063.4
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Chairman
R Gandhi
Managing Director & CEO
Prashant Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivanand R Shettigar
Independent Director
Rekha Murthy
Independent Director
Atul Malik
Independent Director
Sharad Sharma
Executive Director
RAJAN PENTAL
Independent Director
SANJAYKUMAR NANDKISHORE KHEMANI
Independent Director
S S Rao
Independent Director
NANDITA MOHAN GURJAR
Nominee (SBI)
Thekepat Keshav Kumar
Nominee (SBI)
Sandeep Tewari
Nominee
Sunil Kaul
Nominee
Shweta Jalan
Executive Director
Manish Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yes Bank Ltd
Summary
Yes Bank Ltd is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services. The Bank operates in four segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment includes investments, all financial markets activities undertaken on behalf of the Banks customers, trading, maintenance of reserve requirements and resource mobilization from other Banks and financial institutions. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to corporate customers. The Retail Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to retail customers. The Other Banking Operations segment includes para banking activities, such as third-party product distribution and merchant banking. Yes Banks branch network stood at 1,050 branches and its ATM network stood at 1,724 as on 31 December 2017, which includes 573 Bunch Note Acceptors/Cash Recyclers. The branch and ATM network is spread in 29 states and 7 Union Territories. Yes Bank Ltd was incorporated on November 21, 2003. The bank was founded by Rana Kapoor. The Bank obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 21, 2004. In the year 2005, they forayed into retail banking with launch of International Gold and Silver debit card in partnership with MasterCard International. In June 2005, they came out with the public issue and their shares were listed on the stock exchanges. In December 2005, the Bank bagged
Read More
The Yes Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yes Bank Ltd is ₹59251.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yes Bank Ltd is 36.29 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yes Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yes Bank Ltd is ₹19.02 and ₹32.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yes Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.78%, 3 Years at 12.42%, 1 Year at -12.84%, 6 Month at -16.59%, 3 Month at -8.69% and 1 Month at -4.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.