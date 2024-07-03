iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yes Bank Ltd Share Price

18.9
(-5.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.98
  • Day's High20.03
  • 52 Wk High32.85
  • Prev. Close19.96
  • Day's Low18.84
  • 52 Wk Low 19.02
  • Turnover (lac)23,018.33
  • P/E36.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value14.69
  • EPS0.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)59,251.28
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open19.85
  • Day's High19.97
  • Spot19.8
  • Prev. Close19.82
  • Day's Low19.7
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot26,000
  • OI(Chg %)-1,69,00,000 (-18.24%)
  • Roll Over%22.02
  • Roll Cost1.46
  • Traded Vol.9,44,84,000 (0.19%)
View More Futures

Yes Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

19.98

Prev. Close

19.96

Turnover(Lac.)

23,018.33

Day's High

20.03

Day's Low

18.84

52 Week's High

32.85

52 Week's Low

19.02

Book Value

14.69

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

59,251.28

P/E

36.29

EPS

0.55

Divi. Yield

0

Yes Bank Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yes Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

YES Bank Q2 net profit jumps to ₹553 Crore

YES Bank Q2 net profit jumps to ₹553 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:19 AM

Gross NPA increased to ₹3,889.4 Crore from ₹3,845 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹1,168 Crore from ₹1,246 Crore.

Read More
MUFG Makes Play for Yes Bank Control

MUFG Makes Play for Yes Bank Control

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Yes Bank's current market value is Rs 68,586.98 crore. A 51% stake sale would be India's largest banking sector merger and acquisition.

Read More
Yes Bank appoints Sumit Bali as Retail Head

Yes Bank appoints Sumit Bali as Retail Head

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|02:22 PM

Bali will join Yes Bank on August 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, according to a report by ET.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Read More
Yes Bank Denies Reports of 51% Stake Sale

Yes Bank Denies Reports of 51% Stake Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|01:12 PM

In a statement with the bourses, the private lender responded, "The RBI has not granted any in principle approval as stated in the article."

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yes Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 65.40%

Institutions: 65.40%

Non-Institutions: 34.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yes Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6,701.97

6,699.35

5,010.99

5,010.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35,443.42

34,043.11

28,730.89

28,185.35

Net Worth

42,145.39

40,742.46

33,741.88

33,196.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

10,785.05

-454.96

4,121.59

2,201.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Yes Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,710.5

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,264.1

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

776.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,779.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,063.4

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yes Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Chairman

R Gandhi

Managing Director & CEO

Prashant Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivanand R Shettigar

Independent Director

Rekha Murthy

Independent Director

Atul Malik

Independent Director

Sharad Sharma

Executive Director

RAJAN PENTAL

Independent Director

SANJAYKUMAR NANDKISHORE KHEMANI

Independent Director

S S Rao

Independent Director

NANDITA MOHAN GURJAR

Nominee (SBI)

Thekepat Keshav Kumar

Nominee (SBI)

Sandeep Tewari

Nominee

Sunil Kaul

Nominee

Shweta Jalan

Executive Director

Manish Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yes Bank Ltd

Summary

Yes Bank Ltd is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services. The Bank operates in four segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment includes investments, all financial markets activities undertaken on behalf of the Banks customers, trading, maintenance of reserve requirements and resource mobilization from other Banks and financial institutions. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to corporate customers. The Retail Banking segment includes lending, deposit taking and other services offered to retail customers. The Other Banking Operations segment includes para banking activities, such as third-party product distribution and merchant banking. Yes Banks branch network stood at 1,050 branches and its ATM network stood at 1,724 as on 31 December 2017, which includes 573 Bunch Note Acceptors/Cash Recyclers. The branch and ATM network is spread in 29 states and 7 Union Territories. Yes Bank Ltd was incorporated on November 21, 2003. The bank was founded by Rana Kapoor. The Bank obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 21, 2004. In the year 2005, they forayed into retail banking with launch of International Gold and Silver debit card in partnership with MasterCard International. In June 2005, they came out with the public issue and their shares were listed on the stock exchanges. In December 2005, the Bank bagged
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yes Bank Ltd share price today?

The Yes Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yes Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yes Bank Ltd is ₹59251.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yes Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yes Bank Ltd is 36.29 and 1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yes Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yes Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yes Bank Ltd is ₹19.02 and ₹32.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yes Bank Ltd?

Yes Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.78%, 3 Years at 12.42%, 1 Year at -12.84%, 6 Month at -16.59%, 3 Month at -8.69% and 1 Month at -4.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yes Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yes Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 65.40 %
Public - 34.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yes Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.