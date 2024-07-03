Summary

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the fastest growing diversified businesses providing an extensive range of products and services. The Company is engaged in mining & services, resource logistics, new energy supply chain including solar module and cell manufacturing, transport & logistics business like airports and roads, utilities like water and data centers, edible oil and food businesses. It operates as an incubator, establishing new businesses in transport & logistics and energy & utility sectors, apart from increasing focus on direct-to-consumer businesses. Apart from this, it is engaged in the production of packaged food, edible oils, personal care products and industry essentials (including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives and de-oiled cakes). As of 31st March 2022, the Company is having a market capitalization of over USD 29 billion. Its 22 plants are strategically located across ten States in India, comprising 10 crushing units and 18 refineries. Of the 18 refineries, 10 are port-based to facilitate the use of imported crude edible oil and reduce transportation costs, while the rest are located in the hinterland proximate to raw material production bases. The Companys refinery in Mundra is the one of the largest standalone in India (capacity 5,000 MT per day). Adani Enterprises Limited was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Adani Exports Limited. Initially, the company started as a partnership firm

