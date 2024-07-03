Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2,557.65
Prev. Close₹2,564.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,164.62
Day's High₹2,568.85
Day's Low₹2,517.05
52 Week's High₹3,743.9
52 Week's Low₹2,025
Book Value₹191.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,92,244.33
P/E108.35
EPS23.67
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114
114
619.98
109.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16,525.54
13,819.78
4,620.68
4,018.01
Net Worth
16,639.54
13,933.78
5,240.66
4,127.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
26,824.05
13,358.73
16,208.69
9,550.21
yoy growth (%)
100.79
-17.58
69.72
22.76
Raw materials
-22,865.01
-10,559.07
-12,679.99
-7,778.3
As % of sales
85.24
79.04
78.22
81.44
Employee costs
-381.84
-312.17
-275.87
-235.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,113.25
768.11
654.21
488.93
Depreciation
-124.73
-121.51
-120.97
-87.41
Tax paid
-392.55
-186.45
-270.66
-96.91
Working capital
1,432.86
79.55
-2,994.55
-256.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
100.79
-17.58
69.72
22.76
Op profit growth
30.1
34.56
19.05
9.71
EBIT growth
32.22
23.06
-10.39
-2.03
Net profit growth
95.41
-47.22
254.71
-11.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
96,420.98
1,27,539.5
69,420.18
39,537.13
43,402.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
96,420.98
1,27,539.5
69,420.18
39,537.13
43,402.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,861.76
1,203.55
1,012.51
753.8
1,012.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Gautam S Adani
Managing Director
Rajesh S Adani
Executive Director
Pranav Adani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jatin Jalundhwala
Independent Director
Hemant Nerurkar
Independent Director
Venkataraman Subramanian
Independent Director
Vijaylaxmi Joshi
Executive Director
Vinay Prakash
Independent Director
Omkar Goswami
Reports by Adani Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the fastest growing diversified businesses providing an extensive range of products and services. The Company is engaged in mining & services, resource logistics, new energy supply chain including solar module and cell manufacturing, transport & logistics business like airports and roads, utilities like water and data centers, edible oil and food businesses. It operates as an incubator, establishing new businesses in transport & logistics and energy & utility sectors, apart from increasing focus on direct-to-consumer businesses. Apart from this, it is engaged in the production of packaged food, edible oils, personal care products and industry essentials (including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives and de-oiled cakes). As of 31st March 2022, the Company is having a market capitalization of over USD 29 billion. Its 22 plants are strategically located across ten States in India, comprising 10 crushing units and 18 refineries. Of the 18 refineries, 10 are port-based to facilitate the use of imported crude edible oil and reduce transportation costs, while the rest are located in the hinterland proximate to raw material production bases. The Companys refinery in Mundra is the one of the largest standalone in India (capacity 5,000 MT per day). Adani Enterprises Limited was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Adani Exports Limited. Initially, the company started as a partnership firm
The Adani Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2532.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Enterprises Ltd is ₹292244.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adani Enterprises Ltd is 108.35 and 13.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Enterprises Ltd is ₹2025 and ₹3743.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adani Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.22%, 3 Years at 14.31%, 1 Year at -14.60%, 6 Month at -19.63%, 3 Month at -17.70% and 1 Month at 2.00%.
