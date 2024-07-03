iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Enterprises Ltd Share Price

2,532.05
(-1.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:09:59 AM

  • Open2,557.65
  • Day's High2,568.85
  • 52 Wk High3,743.9
  • Prev. Close2,564.6
  • Day's Low2,517.05
  • 52 Wk Low 2,025
  • Turnover (lac)5,164.62
  • P/E108.35
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value191.22
  • EPS23.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,92,244.33
  • Div. Yield0.05
Adani Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2,557.65

Prev. Close

2,564.6

Turnover(Lac.)

5,164.62

Day's High

2,568.85

Day's Low

2,517.05

52 Week's High

3,743.9

52 Week's Low

2,025

Book Value

191.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,92,244.33

P/E

108.35

EPS

23.67

Divi. Yield

0.05

Adani Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.3

Record Date: 14 Jun, 2024

Adani Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

29 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Adani Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.88%

Foreign: 15.87%

Indian: 59.01%

Non-Promoter- 17.76%

Institutions: 17.75%

Non-Institutions: 7.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adani Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114

114

619.98

109.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16,525.54

13,819.78

4,620.68

4,018.01

Net Worth

16,639.54

13,933.78

5,240.66

4,127.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

26,824.05

13,358.73

16,208.69

9,550.21

yoy growth (%)

100.79

-17.58

69.72

22.76

Raw materials

-22,865.01

-10,559.07

-12,679.99

-7,778.3

As % of sales

85.24

79.04

78.22

81.44

Employee costs

-381.84

-312.17

-275.87

-235.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,113.25

768.11

654.21

488.93

Depreciation

-124.73

-121.51

-120.97

-87.41

Tax paid

-392.55

-186.45

-270.66

-96.91

Working capital

1,432.86

79.55

-2,994.55

-256.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

100.79

-17.58

69.72

22.76

Op profit growth

30.1

34.56

19.05

9.71

EBIT growth

32.22

23.06

-10.39

-2.03

Net profit growth

95.41

-47.22

254.71

-11.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

96,420.98

1,27,539.5

69,420.18

39,537.13

43,402.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

96,420.98

1,27,539.5

69,420.18

39,537.13

43,402.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,861.76

1,203.55

1,012.51

753.8

1,012.13

Adani Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adani Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Gautam S Adani

Managing Director

Rajesh S Adani

Executive Director

Pranav Adani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jatin Jalundhwala

Independent Director

Hemant Nerurkar

Independent Director

Venkataraman Subramanian

Independent Director

Vijaylaxmi Joshi

Executive Director

Vinay Prakash

Independent Director

Omkar Goswami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adani Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the fastest growing diversified businesses providing an extensive range of products and services. The Company is engaged in mining & services, resource logistics, new energy supply chain including solar module and cell manufacturing, transport & logistics business like airports and roads, utilities like water and data centers, edible oil and food businesses. It operates as an incubator, establishing new businesses in transport & logistics and energy & utility sectors, apart from increasing focus on direct-to-consumer businesses. Apart from this, it is engaged in the production of packaged food, edible oils, personal care products and industry essentials (including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives and de-oiled cakes). As of 31st March 2022, the Company is having a market capitalization of over USD 29 billion. Its 22 plants are strategically located across ten States in India, comprising 10 crushing units and 18 refineries. Of the 18 refineries, 10 are port-based to facilitate the use of imported crude edible oil and reduce transportation costs, while the rest are located in the hinterland proximate to raw material production bases. The Companys refinery in Mundra is the one of the largest standalone in India (capacity 5,000 MT per day). Adani Enterprises Limited was incorporated in the year 1992 with the name Adani Exports Limited. Initially, the company started as a partnership firm
Company FAQs

What is the Adani Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Adani Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2532.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adani Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adani Enterprises Ltd is ₹292244.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adani Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adani Enterprises Ltd is 108.35 and 13.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adani Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adani Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adani Enterprises Ltd is ₹2025 and ₹3743.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adani Enterprises Ltd?

Adani Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.22%, 3 Years at 14.31%, 1 Year at -14.60%, 6 Month at -19.63%, 3 Month at -17.70% and 1 Month at 2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adani Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adani Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 17.75 %
Public - 7.35 %

