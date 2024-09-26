iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Enterprises Ltd Option Chain

Adani Enterprises Ltd Option Chain

2,380.1
(-3.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,400₹0.05-75%33,600-0.88%
2,1000%₹6152.85%2,500₹0.05-75%3,14,4009.39%
--2,550₹0.05-50%6,000-9.09%
1,200-33.33%₹536.17.65%2,600₹0.05-80%2,35,200-2.12%
6000%₹339.550%2,650₹0.05-80%22,800-7.31%
38,700-15.68%₹410.151.86%2,700₹0.1-71.42%2,31,300-6.09%
11,100-5.12%₹372.415.45%2,750₹0.05-87.5%23,400-3.70%
1,35,600-9.05%₹324.88.14%2,800₹0.05-80%7,85,100-2.45%
15,9000%₹2400%2,850₹0.05-80%1,48,200-17.66%
1,26,600-20.37%₹2114.76%2,900₹0.05-80%3,83,100-12.71%
1,05,900-14.73%₹1602.36%2,950₹0.05-83.33%3,57,600-11.89%
7,59,900-7.48%₹12017.13%3,000₹0.05-90%10,53,600-7.11%
3,80,400-22.63%₹6516.17%3,050₹0.05-98.27%3,57,90016.05%
3,19,500-59.21%₹3040.18%3,100₹0.05-99.72%2,90,10014.03%
3,04,200-35.61%₹0.05-99.21%3,150₹26.15-51.61%59,10084.11%
7,51,500-30.24%₹0.05-98%3,200₹85.15-15.6%63,000-11.39%
4,43,700-9.04%₹0.05-94.73%3,250₹139.45-7.95%22,20072.09%
2,29,800-34.97%₹0.05-91.66%3,300₹190.25-4.56%65,400-53.91%
14,700-55.85%₹0.05-90%3,350₹270.40%7,5000%
1,22,100-42.75%₹0.1-71.42%3,400₹276.6-7.56%36,600-3.93%
--3,450₹412.250%6000%
1,40,400-22%₹0.05-75%3,500₹397.50.63%15,0002.04%
76,800-30.05%₹0.05-83.33%3,600₹472-4.06%11,700-9.30%
46,500-10.40%₹0.05-87.5%3,700₹588.5-2.11%14,70081.48%

Adani Enterp.: Related NEWS

Adani Exits Adani Wilmar, Divests 44% Stake via Wilmar Deal and OFS

31 Dec 2024|01:15 PM

AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.

Read More
Adani Enterprises picks up 99% stake in Aviserve and Aviground

29 Nov 2024|06:28 PM

Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.

Read More
Adani Stocks Surge on Clarification Over US Charges

28 Nov 2024|09:43 AM

In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%

Read More
Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 25th November 2024

25 Nov 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.

Read More
Adani Enterprises taps Gulf sovereign funds for $2-Billion funds

10 Oct 2024|10:48 AM

The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Read More
Adani Aims to Soothe Investor Jitters

19 Aug 2024|02:55 PM

According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.

Read More

