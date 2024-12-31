Adani Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114
114
619.98
109.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16,525.54
13,819.78
4,620.68
4,018.01
Net Worth
16,639.54
13,933.78
5,240.66
4,127.99
Minority Interest
Debt
5,893.24
3,106.05
4,410.57
2,918.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
184.47
188.82
172.76
171.95
Total Liabilities
22,717.25
17,228.65
9,823.99
7,218.81
Fixed Assets
2,292.51
2,317
2,194.85
1,880.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
14,070.99
9,947.99
3,437.35
2,465.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.55
32.49
33.99
159.52
Networking Capital
5,308.13
3,591.31
3,672.59
2,277.14
Inventories
3,006.61
4,085.46
4,843.83
1,099.19
Inventory Days
65.91
30.03
Sundry Debtors
4,220.82
4,688.27
3,516.19
2,661.31
Debtor Days
47.84
72.71
Other Current Assets
17,575.37
17,758.69
7,174.45
4,449.61
Sundry Creditors
-16,361.33
-20,004.92
-9,061.76
-3,179.98
Creditor Days
123.3
86.88
Other Current Liabilities
-3,133.34
-2,936.19
-2,800.12
-2,752.99
Cash
1,014.07
1,339.86
485.21
435.93
Total Assets
22,717.25
17,228.65
9,823.98
7,218.81
AEL sold its remaining 13% stake through an Offer for Sale, while the remaining 31% stake is being bought by Lence, a subsidiary of Wilmar International.Read More
Both target firms specialize in non-aeronautical services at Mumbai Airport. Aviserve specializes in meet-and-greet services.Read More
In the meantime, shares of Adani Power surged 5.4% to Rs 552.10, followed by shares of Adani Enterprises, which soared 2.5%Read More
Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Group Stocks, Zomato, HDFC Life Insurance Company, etc.Read More
The Adani Enterprises QIP follows a similar institutional share sale of Adani Energy Solutions Limited at the end of July.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.Read More
According to a Monday news announcement, Gautam Adani's business reported that its cash balance amounted for 24.8% of gross debt.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.