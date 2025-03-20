Top Stocks for Today - 20th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hyundai Motor: The auto business announced a price hike of up to 3% across its various models. The change shall be effective from April 2025. The company said that the price surge is due to increasing costs of inputs, commodity prices, and higher operational expenses. The final hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

Vedanta: The Anil Agrawal-led business announced that it expects the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to approve its proposed demerger within the next 4-6 weeks. However, he refrained from mentioning an exact timeline for completion of the restructuring process.

Adani Enterprises: The company stated that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kutch Copper Limited (KCL) has successfully incorporated a joint venture company, Praneetha Ecocables Limited (PEL). The JV is in partnership with Praneetha Ventures Private Limited. Kutch Copper will hold a 50% stake in the newly-formed company. The company shall lay emphasis on manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of metal products, cables, and wires.

Wipro: The IT conglomerate stated that it has launched its new agent AI services. These services are designed to help nations, build and deploy artificial intelligence capabilities, while it shall also maintain data sovereignty. These services are powered by Wipro‘s WeGA studio and NVIDIA AI Enterprise enterprise software.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The private sector bank announced that its board of directors approved the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures in the form of Basel III Compliant tier 2 bonds. The total value of these bonds shall be up to ₹150 Crore.

