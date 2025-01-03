₹19,730.47
(-225.5)(-1.13%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹19,963.12
Prev. Close
₹19,955.98
Market Cap.
₹52,37,512
Div Yield
1.39
PE
38.46
PB
38.46
₹19,683.33
₹19,963.12
Performance
One Week (%)
1.77
One Month (%)
1.22
One Year (%)
25.8
YTD (%)
23.37
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.6
294
6,58,326
HFCL Ltd
114.35
116.35
113.8
3,86,945
Tata Communications Ltd
1,734.35
1,758.7
1,732.55
2,891
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,657.55
6,755
6,612
9,390
ITI Ltd
457.25
457.25
379.5
40,37,871
Infosys Ltd
1,940.1
1,957.45
1,922.2
2,05,298
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
125.6
132.8
123.9
10,10,517
Mphasis Ltd
2,868.1
2,901.3
2,832.2
4,333
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.25
4,180.05
4,091
1,61,331
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,947.25
1,991.95
1,942.2
1,64,120
PVR Inox Ltd
1,302.75
1,331.4
1,300
27,706
Sun TV Network Ltd
685
701.15
685
5,467
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,493
1,511.9
1,468
8,727
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,594
1,615
1,594
1,64,310
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.1
1,729.8
1,682.1
1,11,923
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,739.55
5,789.55
5,700.5
5,328
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,388.9
6,521
6,316.5
5,574
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
79.39
82.17
77.59
9,06,127
Tanla Platforms Ltd
720.8
755
712.35
1,72,055
Coforge Ltd
9,667
9,740.7
9,535
6,492
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
72.86
74.7
71.51
2,06,269
Tejas Networks Ltd
1,199
1,220
1,193
15,000
Indus Towers Ltd
343.3
352.3
342.6
1,36,519
PB Fintech Ltd
2,214.85
2,246.95
2,174.15
28,792
Just Dial Ltd
1,061.95
1,076.7
1,020.05
72,259
Route Mobile Ltd
1,398.95
1,411.25
1,393.6
3,381
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.35
1,494
1,445
73,771
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
