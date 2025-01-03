iifl-logo-icon 1
BSE Teck

BSE Teck SHARE PRICE

19,730.47

(-225.5)negative-bottom arrow(-1.13%)

03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM

Open

19,963.12

Prev. Close

19,955.98

Market Cap.

52,37,512

Div Yield

1.39

PE

38.46

PB

38.46

19,683.33

19,963.12

Performance

One Week (%)

1.77

One Month (%)

1.22

One Year (%)

25.8

YTD (%)

23.37

BSE Teck LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

Wipro Ltd

294.45

303.6

294

6,58,326

HFCL Ltd

114.35

116.35

113.8

3,86,945

Tata Communications Ltd

1,734.35

1,758.7

1,732.55

2,891

Tata Elxsi Ltd

6,657.55

6,755

6,612

9,390

ITI Ltd

457.25

457.25

379.5

40,37,871

Infosys Ltd

1,940.1

1,957.45

1,922.2

2,05,298

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

125.6

132.8

123.9

10,10,517

Mphasis Ltd

2,868.1

2,901.3

2,832.2

4,333

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

4,099.25

4,180.05

4,091

1,61,331

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,947.25

1,991.95

1,942.2

1,64,120

PVR Inox Ltd

1,302.75

1,331.4

1,300

27,706

Sun TV Network Ltd

685

701.15

685

5,467

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

1,493

1,511.9

1,468

8,727

Bharti Airtel Ltd

1,594

1,615

1,594

1,64,310

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.1

1,729.8

1,682.1

1,11,923

LTIMindtree Ltd

5,739.55

5,789.55

5,700.5

5,328

Persistent Systems Ltd

6,388.9

6,521

6,316.5

5,574

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

79.39

82.17

77.59

9,06,127

Tanla Platforms Ltd

720.8

755

712.35

1,72,055

Coforge Ltd

9,667

9,740.7

9,535

6,492

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

72.86

74.7

71.51

2,06,269

Tejas Networks Ltd

1,199

1,220

1,193

15,000

Indus Towers Ltd

343.3

352.3

342.6

1,36,519

PB Fintech Ltd

2,214.85

2,246.95

2,174.15

28,792

Just Dial Ltd

1,061.95

1,076.7

1,020.05

72,259

Route Mobile Ltd

1,398.95

1,411.25

1,393.6

3,381

KPIT Technologies Ltd

1,449.35

1,494

1,445

73,771

Top NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

