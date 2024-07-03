SectorEntertainment
Open₹687.65
Prev. Close₹687.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹689.65
Day's High₹692.1
Day's Low₹666.35
52 Week's High₹921
52 Week's Low₹567.6
Book Value₹286.7
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26,411.55
P/E15.2
EPS45.2
Divi. Yield2.44
The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
197.04
197.04
197.04
197.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,156.31
8,941.1
7,856.17
6,751.95
Net Worth
10,353.35
9,138.14
8,053.21
6,948.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3,116.59
3,404.42
2,862.45
2,558.25
yoy growth (%)
-8.45
18.93
11.89
6.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-279.69
-292.39
-294.1
-256.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,934.81
1,797.88
1,658.4
1,490.35
Depreciation
-382.06
-679.33
-439.68
-391.14
Tax paid
-414.4
-426.05
-565.36
-510.94
Working capital
262.34
526.21
-368.95
-339.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.45
18.93
11.89
6.8
Op profit growth
-7.54
14.11
12.81
2.41
EBIT growth
8.36
8.81
11.26
13.11
Net profit growth
10.83
25.5
11.6
12.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,282.1
3,772.05
3,584.82
3,176.89
3,519.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,282.1
3,772.05
3,584.82
3,176.89
3,519.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
515.29
380.59
255.97
306.84
260.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Kalanithi Maran
Managing Director
Rajaraman Maheshkumar
Executive Director
Kavery Kalanithi
Executive Director
K Vijaykumar
Executive Director
Kaviya Kalanithi Maran
Non Executive Director
S Selvam
Independent Director
Sridhar Venkatesh
Independent Director
Desmond Hemanth Theodore
Independent Director
Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Ravi
Independent Director
Mandalapu H Harshavardhan
Independent Director
R P Karthik
Independent Director
Jagadeesan Gayathri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sun TV Network Ltd
Summary
Sun TV Network Limited is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages. The Company currently operates television channels in 4 South Indian languages and also in Bangla and Marathi, predominantly to viewers in India, and also to viewers in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, United States, Australia, South Africa and Canada. The Companys flagship channel is Sun TV. The other major satellite channels of the Company are Surya TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV Sun Bangla and Sun Marathi. Presently, it is into the business of FM Radio broadcasting at Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. It produces its own content / acquires the related rights. The Company has the license to operate an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad. The Company also operates an OTTplatform SUNNXT. It currently has 55 FM radio stations operational in all important cities and towns in India. Sun TV Network Limited was incorporated as Sumangali Publications Private Limited in 18th December of the year 1985. The SunTV Network originally began as a Tamil satellite channel and further expanded with other channels in other languages including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The channels offered from the company are SunTV, KTV, Sun Music, Sun News, Chutti TV, SuryaTV, GeminiTV, Teja News, Gemini News, Gemini Music, Gemini Cable Vision, UdayaTV, Udaya Movies, Udaya News, etc. The Company also has its
Read More
The Sun TV Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹670.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun TV Network Ltd is ₹26411.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sun TV Network Ltd is 15.2 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun TV Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun TV Network Ltd is ₹567.6 and ₹921 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sun TV Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.83%, 3 Years at 10.87%, 1 Year at -4.38%, 6 Month at -13.60%, 3 Month at -16.28% and 1 Month at -11.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.