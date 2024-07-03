Summary

Sun TV Network Limited is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages. The Company currently operates television channels in 4 South Indian languages and also in Bangla and Marathi, predominantly to viewers in India, and also to viewers in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, United States, Australia, South Africa and Canada. The Companys flagship channel is Sun TV. The other major satellite channels of the Company are Surya TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV Sun Bangla and Sun Marathi. Presently, it is into the business of FM Radio broadcasting at Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. It produces its own content / acquires the related rights. The Company has the license to operate an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad. The Company also operates an OTTplatform SUNNXT. It currently has 55 FM radio stations operational in all important cities and towns in India. Sun TV Network Limited was incorporated as Sumangali Publications Private Limited in 18th December of the year 1985. The SunTV Network originally began as a Tamil satellite channel and further expanded with other channels in other languages including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The channels offered from the company are SunTV, KTV, Sun Music, Sun News, Chutti TV, SuryaTV, GeminiTV, Teja News, Gemini News, Gemini Music, Gemini Cable Vision, UdayaTV, Udaya Movies, Udaya News, etc. The Company also has its

