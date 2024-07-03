iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Network Ltd Share Price

670.2
(-2.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:24:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open687.65
  • Day's High692.1
  • 52 Wk High921
  • Prev. Close687.4
  • Day's Low666.35
  • 52 Wk Low 567.6
  • Turnover (lac)689.65
  • P/E15.2
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value286.7
  • EPS45.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26,411.55
  • Div. Yield2.44
  • Open797.5
  • Day's High818.9
  • Spot813.9
  • Prev. Close806.2
  • Day's Low796
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,500
  • OI(Chg %)-9,000 (-0.5%)
  • Roll Over%3.57
  • Roll Cost0.45
  • Traded Vol.22,11,000 (-34.26%)
View More Futures

Sun TV Network Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

687.65

Prev. Close

687.4

Turnover(Lac.)

689.65

Day's High

692.1

Day's Low

666.35

52 Week's High

921

52 Week's Low

567.6

Book Value

286.7

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26,411.55

P/E

15.2

EPS

45.2

Divi. Yield

2.44

Sun TV Network Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 26 Nov, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sun TV Network Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

14 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

12 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sun TV Network Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 17.23%

Institutions: 17.22%

Non-Institutions: 7.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sun TV Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

197.04

197.04

197.04

197.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,156.31

8,941.1

7,856.17

6,751.95

Net Worth

10,353.35

9,138.14

8,053.21

6,948.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3,116.59

3,404.42

2,862.45

2,558.25

yoy growth (%)

-8.45

18.93

11.89

6.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-279.69

-292.39

-294.1

-256.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,934.81

1,797.88

1,658.4

1,490.35

Depreciation

-382.06

-679.33

-439.68

-391.14

Tax paid

-414.4

-426.05

-565.36

-510.94

Working capital

262.34

526.21

-368.95

-339.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.45

18.93

11.89

6.8

Op profit growth

-7.54

14.11

12.81

2.41

EBIT growth

8.36

8.81

11.26

13.11

Net profit growth

10.83

25.5

11.6

12.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,282.1

3,772.05

3,584.82

3,176.89

3,519.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,282.1

3,772.05

3,584.82

3,176.89

3,519.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

515.29

380.59

255.97

306.84

260.65

Sun TV Network Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sun TV Network Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Kalanithi Maran

Managing Director

Rajaraman Maheshkumar

Executive Director

Kavery Kalanithi

Executive Director

K Vijaykumar

Executive Director

Kaviya Kalanithi Maran

Non Executive Director

S Selvam

Independent Director

Sridhar Venkatesh

Independent Director

Desmond Hemanth Theodore

Independent Director

Mathipoorana Ramakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Ravi

Independent Director

Mandalapu H Harshavardhan

Independent Director

R P Karthik

Independent Director

Jagadeesan Gayathri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sun TV Network Ltd

Summary

Sun TV Network Limited is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages. The Company currently operates television channels in 4 South Indian languages and also in Bangla and Marathi, predominantly to viewers in India, and also to viewers in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East, United States, Australia, South Africa and Canada. The Companys flagship channel is Sun TV. The other major satellite channels of the Company are Surya TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV Sun Bangla and Sun Marathi. Presently, it is into the business of FM Radio broadcasting at Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. It produces its own content / acquires the related rights. The Company has the license to operate an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad. The Company also operates an OTTplatform SUNNXT. It currently has 55 FM radio stations operational in all important cities and towns in India. Sun TV Network Limited was incorporated as Sumangali Publications Private Limited in 18th December of the year 1985. The SunTV Network originally began as a Tamil satellite channel and further expanded with other channels in other languages including Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The channels offered from the company are SunTV, KTV, Sun Music, Sun News, Chutti TV, SuryaTV, GeminiTV, Teja News, Gemini News, Gemini Music, Gemini Cable Vision, UdayaTV, Udaya Movies, Udaya News, etc. The Company also has its
Company FAQs

What is the Sun TV Network Ltd share price today?

The Sun TV Network Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹670.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sun TV Network Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sun TV Network Ltd is ₹26411.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sun TV Network Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sun TV Network Ltd is 15.2 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sun TV Network Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sun TV Network Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sun TV Network Ltd is ₹567.6 and ₹921 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sun TV Network Ltd?

Sun TV Network Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.83%, 3 Years at 10.87%, 1 Year at -4.38%, 6 Month at -13.60%, 3 Month at -16.28% and 1 Month at -11.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sun TV Network Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sun TV Network Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 17.22 %
Public - 7.78 %

