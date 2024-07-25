Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|580
|₹0.05-95%
|4,5000%
|-
|-
|640
|₹0.050%
|00%
|-
|-
|650
|₹0.050%
|25,5000%
|-
|-
|660
|₹0.050%
|70,5000%
|-
|-
|680
|₹0.05-75%
|81,000-1.81%
|-
|-
|690
|₹0.1-50%
|6,0000%
|18,0000%
|₹1158.13%
|700
|₹0.10%
|1,03,500-2.81%
|-
|-
|710
|₹0.20%
|1,5000%
|00%
|₹68.50%
|720
|₹0.05-50%
|30,000-13.04%
|12,0000%
|₹85.99.42%
|730
|₹0.05-50%
|85,5000%
|18,0000%
|₹37.150%
|740
|₹0.05-50%
|82,500-8.33%
|19,500-45.83%
|₹6516.8%
|750
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,12,500-6.25%
|63,000-6.66%
|₹5413.08%
|760
|₹0.05-75%
|70,500-6%
|73,500-2%
|₹44.320.7%
|770
|₹0.05-83.33%
|79,500-24.28%
|3,04,5005.72%
|₹32.628.09%
|780
|₹0.05-90%
|1,80,000-8.39%
|1,39,500-5.10%
|₹24.6545.85%
|790
|₹0.1-89.47%
|1,23,000-15.46%
|2,19,000-25.51%
|₹1359.5%
|800
|₹0.05-97.56%
|1,74,000-17.14%
|81,000-53.44%
|₹4-5.88%
|810
|₹0.1-98.8%
|60,000-31.03%
|1,72,500-30.30%
|₹0.1-95.12%
|820
|₹4.75-70.31%
|54,000-7.69%
|61,500-36.92%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|830
|₹13.4-46.4%
|4,50050%
|73,500-33.78%
|₹0.05-93.75%
|840
|₹23.2-55.55%
|9,0000%
|90,000-33.33%
|₹0.05-90%
|850
|₹33.75-44.76%
|19,500-18.75%
|1,41,000-18.26%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|860
|₹56.750%
|3,0000%
|1,63,500-6.03%
|₹0.05-80%
|870
|₹78.550%
|1,5000%
|1,86,0000%
|₹0.05-50%
|880
|₹65.95-9.96%
|6,000-33.33%
|4,500-25%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|890
|₹87.3-14.11%
|1,5000%
|4,59,000-3.16%
|₹0.050%
|900
|₹90.20%
|3,0000%
|1,42,5000%
|₹0.050%
|920
|₹107.450%
|1,5000%
|00%
|₹0.050%
|940
|-
|-
