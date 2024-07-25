iifl-logo-icon 1
Sun TV Network Ltd Option Chain

670.9
(0.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--580₹0.05-95%4,5000%
--640₹0.050%00%
--650₹0.050%25,5000%
--660₹0.050%70,5000%
--680₹0.05-75%81,000-1.81%
--690₹0.1-50%6,0000%
18,0000%₹1158.13%700₹0.10%1,03,500-2.81%
--710₹0.20%1,5000%
00%₹68.50%720₹0.05-50%30,000-13.04%
12,0000%₹85.99.42%730₹0.05-50%85,5000%
18,0000%₹37.150%740₹0.05-50%82,500-8.33%
19,500-45.83%₹6516.8%750₹0.05-66.66%1,12,500-6.25%
63,000-6.66%₹5413.08%760₹0.05-75%70,500-6%
73,500-2%₹44.320.7%770₹0.05-83.33%79,500-24.28%
3,04,5005.72%₹32.628.09%780₹0.05-90%1,80,000-8.39%
1,39,500-5.10%₹24.6545.85%790₹0.1-89.47%1,23,000-15.46%
2,19,000-25.51%₹1359.5%800₹0.05-97.56%1,74,000-17.14%
81,000-53.44%₹4-5.88%810₹0.1-98.8%60,000-31.03%
1,72,500-30.30%₹0.1-95.12%820₹4.75-70.31%54,000-7.69%
61,500-36.92%₹0.05-95.45%830₹13.4-46.4%4,50050%
73,500-33.78%₹0.05-93.75%840₹23.2-55.55%9,0000%
90,000-33.33%₹0.05-90%850₹33.75-44.76%19,500-18.75%
1,41,000-18.26%₹0.05-87.5%860₹56.750%3,0000%
1,63,500-6.03%₹0.05-80%870₹78.550%1,5000%
1,86,0000%₹0.05-50%880₹65.95-9.96%6,000-33.33%
4,500-25%₹0.05-83.33%890₹87.3-14.11%1,5000%
4,59,000-3.16%₹0.050%900₹90.20%3,0000%
1,42,5000%₹0.050%920₹107.450%1,5000%
00%₹0.050%940--

Sun TV Network: Related NEWS

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

Sun TV Q2 Profit Drops 11.9%, Revenue Slips 10.9%

14 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

The EBDITA margin which is the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation value record 57.9% in this quarter, whereas the same value recorded 69.4% in the last quarter.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 14th November 2024

14 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PI Industries, Torrent Power, Sun TV Network, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Read More
Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

12 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.

Read More

