iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Sun TV shares surge after ₹280 Crore equity sale

12 Jul 2024 , 10:38 AM

On July 11, a large deal involving the sale of 1% equity of Sun TV Network was executed, valued at ₹280 crore. This transaction caused Sun TV Network shares to surge by 3.5%, reaching a 52-week high of ₹808.45.

Approximately 36 lakh shares were traded at an average price of ₹778 per share, slightly below the previous closing price of ₹780.60. The specific buyers and sellers involved in this transaction were not identified.

At the time of writing on July 12, 2024 at 10:32 am shares of Sun Tv network is trading at ₹806.30 which is a 0.67% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 64% in the last one year, and 13% since the beginning of the year.

The large deal led to a significant spike in trading volume, with 48 lakh shares changing hands, well above the one-month daily average of 17 lakh shares.

In the past three months, Sun TV shares have experienced strong buying interest, increasing over 27%.

The positive sentiment surrounding Sun TV shares is largely attributed to its promising growth prospects, bolstered by its ownership of the IPL franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Recently, there were rumors that promoters Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kaveri Kalanithi were planning to sell their holdings in Sun TV.

These rumors were dismissed by the company’s chief financial officer, SL Narayanan, during Sun TV’s 30th annual general meeting on July 5. Narayanan assured that the promoters have no plans to exit or sell their stake in Sun TV.

Sun TV is an Indian Tamil-language general entertainment pay television channel owned by Sun TV Network, launched on April 14, 1993. It is the flagship channel of the Chennai-based Sun Group’s Sun TV Network, founded and owned by Kalanithi Maran.

Sun TV began airing on an open network on July 14, 2002. The HD version of Sun TV was launched on December 11, 2011. Since its launch, Sun TV has consistently been the top-rated Tamil channel and one of the highest-rated Indian television channels.

Related Tags

  • equity sale
  • Sun TV
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.