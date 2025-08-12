Passive flows flatter in July 2025, led by equity and precious metals

PASSIVE FLOW HIGHLIGHTS FOR JULY 2025
After a tepid month of passive fund flows in June 2025 at just ₹3,997 Crore, the flows into passive funds more than doubled to ₹8,259 Crore in July 2025. The action in the month was dominated by inflows into domestic equity index ETFs, domestic equity index funds, Silver ETFs, and Gold ETFs. Debt based TMIFs, Debt Oriented ETFs saw net outflows in July 2025.
Domestic equity oriented ETFs led with inflows of ₹3,004 Crore; followed by domestic equity index funds at ₹2,773 Crore, Silver ETFs at ₹1,904 Crore, and Gold ETFs at ₹1,256 Crore. Precious metals seems to be the flavour, all over again. Out of the 12 categories of passive funds with flows; 8 categories showed positive net flows and 4 categories saw net outflows.
HOW EQUITY INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN JULY 2025
The table ranks equity oriented index funds (direct) in India on 5-year returns.
|Equity Index Funds
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|3Year (%)
Returns
|5-Year (%)
Returns
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund Direct
|-3.74
|23.01
|29.44
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund Direct
|-0.30
|22.43
|28.17
|DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct
|-0.08
|16.04
|22.72
|Sundaram Nifty 100 Equal Weight Dir
|-3.80
|15.82
|20.74
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct
|10.30
|13.51
|20.73
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Fund Direct
|-0.29
|15.08
|20.17
|DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct
|-8.37
|16.51
|19.77
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct
|-8.22
|16.49
|19.75
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct
|-8.56
|16.35
|19.63
|LIC MF Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Direct
|-8.23
|16.44
|19.57
|Category Average
|-2.45
|15.30
|18.86
Data Source: Morningstar India
In terms of 1-year returns, the equity index fund category overall generated average returns of -2.45%, while the average of the top-10 in this category stood at -3.13%. In terms of 3-year returns, the equity index fund category overall generated average returns of 15.30%, while the average of the top-10 in this category stood at 17.17%. In terms of 5-year returns, the equity index fund category overall generated average returns of 18.86%, while the average of the top-10 in this category stood at 22.07%. The leadership advantage gets more pronounced over the longer term.
HOW DEBT INDEX FUNDS PERFORMED IN JULY 2025
The table ranks Debt oriented index funds (direct) in India on 1-year returns.
|Debt Index Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%)
Returns
|BHARAT Bond ETF FOF – April 2032 Direct
|10.33
|Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Direct
|10.23
|Bandhan Crisil IBX 90:10 SDL Plus Glit April 2032 Index Fund Direct
|10.21
|Aditya Birla Sun Life CRISIL IBX SDL Jun 2032 Index Fund Direct
|10.18
|BHARAT Bond FOF April 2031 Direct
|10.02
|BHARAT Bond ETF FOF – April 2033 Direct
|9.79
|HDFC Nifty G-Sec July 2031 Index Fund Direct
|9.68
|Invesco India Nifty G-sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Direct
|9.67
|HDFC Nifty G-Sec Sep 2032 Index Fund Direct
|9.66
|Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2032 Index Fund Direct
|9.65
|Category Average
|8.63
Data Source: Morningstar India
While debt index funds overall generated average returns of 8.63%; the top-10 debt funds generated average returns of 9.94%. The good news is that the dispersion of returns in the top-10 has been very low, which takes away the problem of choice for the investors. The top gainers are the gilt-funds, which have benefited from the falling bond yields in India in the last few months, especially the ones with a longer duration.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: JULY 2025 OVER JULY 2024
Passive funds have consistently seen growth in folio numbers, although the pace of growth has slackened in recent months.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
|Folios Jul-25
(in Numbers)
|Folios Jul-24
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|10,16,165
|3,71,872
|173.26%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|9,47,518
|5,08,487
|86.34%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic )
|1,31,60,484
|92,34,848
|42.51%
|Gold ETF
|78,69,544
|55,27,649
|42.37%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|1,63,42,930
|1,23,88,986
|31.91%
|Other Index Funds
|1,00,783
|79,109
|27.40%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,81,992
|1,52,435
|19.39%
|Debt Oriented ETFs
|25,03,714
|22,20,851
|12.74%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|8,02,833
|7,29,739
|10.02%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|2,44,299
|2,54,503
|-4.01%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|5,88,201
|6,97,547
|-15.68%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|11,257
|14,781
|-23.84%
|Total (Passive Funds)
|4,37,69,720
|3,21,80,807
|36.01%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences from the yoy growth in passive folios.
Annual folio growth has stayed under 50% for the sixth month in a row.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: JULY 2025 OVER JULY 2024
AUM growth in July 2025 was impacted by the volatility in the markets, but that should change once there is clarity on the tariff front.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM Jul-25
(₹ Crore)
|AUM Jul-24
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|22,963
|7,779
|195.21%
|Gold ETF
|67,635
|34,455
|96.30%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic )
|1,87,532
|1,39,883
|34.06%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International)
|15,583
|11,851
|31.49%
|FOFs investing overseas in Active Funds
|21,295
|16,916
|25.89%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International)
|6,024
|4,857
|24.02%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic)
|7,08,612
|6,54,856
|8.21%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,02,393
|95,068
|7.71%
|FOFs investing overseas in Passive Funds
|8,872
|8,264
|7.36%
|Other Index Funds
|3,695
|3,521
|4.95%
|Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,244
|1,02,816
|-5.42%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Ex-TMIF)
|6,185
|14,820
|-58.26%
|Total (Passive Funds)
|12,48,034
|10,95,084
|13.97%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
Here are some key inferences we can draw from the above table.
While the folio growth of passive funds is faltering, things are expected to improve once the lag effect of the clean-up wanes. Also, AUM is more a function of market conditions.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.