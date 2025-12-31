iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

IHCL offloads complete holding of Taj GVK Hotels

31 Dec 2025 , 11:30 AM

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts announced that Shalini Bhupal has acquired 1.60 Crore equity shares of par value ₹2 each. This represents about 25.52% of the company’s outstanding equity holding. This acquisition has been done from The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL). The transaction took place at a price of ₹370 per share, with an aggregate consideration of ₹592 Crore via inter-se transfer.

After completion of this transaction, Indira Krishna Reddy, Shalini Bhupal, Blue Moon Trust, Moonshot Trust, Starlight Trust, IHCL, and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts entered inked an agreement.

Hence,  the restated and amended shareholders’ agreement dated November 4, 2011, and the name and trademark licence agreement dated November 22, 2007, stand terminated. Therefore, both rights and obligations under both agreements were cancelled and annulled.

Additionally, the company said that its nominee directors have stepped down from the board from December 30, 2025.

The company is now looking forward to making necessary changes in its corporate name by removing ‘Taj’ in line with the termination agreement.

The company also made it clear that IHCL will be operating under the existing hotel portfolio as per existing operating agreements. The company is allowed to use the ‘Taj’ or ‘Vivanta’ as mentioned in those agreements.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • IHCL
  • stocks
  • TajGVK
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

RITES bags $3.6 Million locomotive order from a Zimbabwe entity

RITES bags $3.6 Million locomotive order from a Zimbabwe entity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|04:12 PM
Privi Specialty Chemicals to witness block deal worth ₹700 Crore

Privi Specialty Chemicals to witness block deal worth ₹700 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|12:00 PM
IHCL offloads complete holding of Taj GVK Hotels

IHCL offloads complete holding of Taj GVK Hotels

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|11:30 AM
PowerGrid secures 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project

PowerGrid secures 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|11:15 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 31st December 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2025|11:12 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.