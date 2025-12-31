IHCL offloads complete holding of Taj GVK Hotels

Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts announced that Shalini Bhupal has acquired 1.60 Crore equity shares of par value ₹2 each. This represents about 25.52% of the company’s outstanding equity holding. This acquisition has been done from The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL). The transaction took place at a price of ₹370 per share, with an aggregate consideration of ₹592 Crore via inter-se transfer.

After completion of this transaction, Indira Krishna Reddy, Shalini Bhupal, Blue Moon Trust, Moonshot Trust, Starlight Trust, IHCL, and Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts entered inked an agreement.

Hence, the restated and amended shareholders’ agreement dated November 4, 2011, and the name and trademark licence agreement dated November 22, 2007, stand terminated. Therefore, both rights and obligations under both agreements were cancelled and annulled.

Additionally, the company said that its nominee directors have stepped down from the board from December 30, 2025.

The company is now looking forward to making necessary changes in its corporate name by removing ‘Taj’ in line with the termination agreement.

The company also made it clear that IHCL will be operating under the existing hotel portfolio as per existing operating agreements. The company is allowed to use the ‘Taj’ or ‘Vivanta’ as mentioned in those agreements.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com