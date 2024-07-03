iifl-logo-icon 1
Tube Investments of India Ltd Share Price

3,489.6
(-3.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,602
  • Day's High3,609.65
  • 52 Wk High4,810.8
  • Prev. Close3,609.65
  • Day's Low3,472.1
  • 52 Wk Low 3,334.3
  • Turnover (lac)7,085.21
  • P/E95.99
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value221.87
  • EPS37.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67,515.64
  • Div. Yield0.1
  • Open3,566.35
  • Day's High3,641.05
  • Spot3,636.9
  • Prev. Close3,582.95
  • Day's Low3,513.15
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot150
  • OI(Chg %)-13,200 (-8.55%)
  • Roll Over%4.76
  • Roll Cost-1.21
  • Traded Vol.2,86,350 (46.96%)
Tube Investments of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

3,602

Prev. Close

3,609.65

Turnover(Lac.)

7,085.21

Day's High

3,609.65

Day's Low

3,472.1

52 Week's High

4,810.8

52 Week's Low

3,334.3

Book Value

221.87

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67,515.64

P/E

95.99

EPS

37.61

Divi. Yield

0.1

Tube Investments of India Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tube Investments of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tube Investments of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.26%

Foreign: 0.26%

Indian: 44.70%

Non-Promoter- 43.55%

Institutions: 43.55%

Non-Institutions: 11.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tube Investments of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.34

19.31

19.29

19.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,951.1

3,273.16

2,682.02

2,273.85

Net Worth

3,970.44

3,292.47

2,701.31

2,293.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,359.33

4,255.75

4,276.09

4,598.21

yoy growth (%)

49.42

-0.47

-7

11.91

Raw materials

-4,138.99

-2,506.32

-2,501.31

-2,837.92

As % of sales

65.08

58.89

58.49

61.71

Employee costs

-507.07

-454.56

-450.35

-432.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

628.04

380.71

420.72

217.94

Depreciation

-145.03

-149.64

-160.71

-128.3

Tax paid

-152.87

-85.86

-87.31

-56.23

Working capital

307.16

-298.07

-75.48

-26.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.42

-0.47

-7

11.91

Op profit growth

41.43

-7.8

45.61

2.98

EBIT growth

60.04

-11.06

63.86

0.28

Net profit growth

73.94

-17.35

142.23

-14.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,334.92

14,430.95

11,982.53

5,827.46

4,520.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,334.92

14,430.95

11,982.53

5,827.46

4,520.3

Other Operating Income

555.41

533.78

464.9

255.83

230.09

Other Income

787.44

317.95

148.08

68.21

62.32

Tube Investments of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tube Investments of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman

Vellayan Subbiah

President & Whole-time Dir.

K R Srinivasan

Executive Chairman

M A M Arunachalam

Independent Director

Anand Kumar

Independent Director

Sasikala Varadachari

Independent Director

Tejpreet S Chopra

Managing Director

Mukesh Ahuja

Independent Director

V S Radhakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tube Investments of India Ltd

Summary

Tube Investments of India Limited was originally incorporated as TI Financial Holdings Limited on 6th October 2008 under the Companies Act, 1956, as a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Tube Investments of India Limited (Demerged Company). Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by NCLT, the Manufacturing Business Undertaking of the Demerged Company was vested in/transferred to the Company with effect from 1st August 2017, being the appointed date, 1st April 2016 and the name of the Company was changed to Tube Investments of India Limited. The Company operate manufacturing plants across the country and has 4 product segments, Engineering, Metal Formed Products, Gear and Gear Products and Mobility.During FY 2017, Shanthi Gears Ltd (SGL), a subsidiary of the company, renewed its focus on re-establishing itself in the market and gaining new customers. TI Tsubamex Private Limited (TTPL) focus during the year was in setting up the manufacturing system and establishing a vendor base for supply of castings with rough machining. Tube Investments invested an aggregate Rs.10 Cr. in the equity share capital of TI Absolute Concepts Private Limited (TIACPL), with the joint venture partner also making an equal contribution as envisaged under the Joint Venture Agreement.The Companys Large Diameter Tube manufacturing plant got stabilized during the FY 2017. The Company continues to invest in facilities with a view to servicing its customers in a more timely and efficient manner, mo
Company FAQs

What is the Tube Investments of India Ltd share price today?

The Tube Investments of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3489.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tube Investments of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tube Investments of India Ltd is ₹67515.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tube Investments of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tube Investments of India Ltd is 95.99 and 16.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tube Investments of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tube Investments of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tube Investments of India Ltd is ₹3334.3 and ₹4810.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tube Investments of India Ltd?

Tube Investments of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.02%, 3 Years at 24.10%, 1 Year at 1.91%, 6 Month at -14.08%, 3 Month at -13.83% and 1 Month at -0.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tube Investments of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tube Investments of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.97 %
Institutions - 43.55 %
Public - 11.48 %

