SectorSteel
Open₹3,602
Prev. Close₹3,609.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,085.21
Day's High₹3,609.65
Day's Low₹3,472.1
52 Week's High₹4,810.8
52 Week's Low₹3,334.3
Book Value₹221.87
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67,515.64
P/E95.99
EPS37.61
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.34
19.31
19.29
19.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,951.1
3,273.16
2,682.02
2,273.85
Net Worth
3,970.44
3,292.47
2,701.31
2,293.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,359.33
4,255.75
4,276.09
4,598.21
yoy growth (%)
49.42
-0.47
-7
11.91
Raw materials
-4,138.99
-2,506.32
-2,501.31
-2,837.92
As % of sales
65.08
58.89
58.49
61.71
Employee costs
-507.07
-454.56
-450.35
-432.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
628.04
380.71
420.72
217.94
Depreciation
-145.03
-149.64
-160.71
-128.3
Tax paid
-152.87
-85.86
-87.31
-56.23
Working capital
307.16
-298.07
-75.48
-26.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.42
-0.47
-7
11.91
Op profit growth
41.43
-7.8
45.61
2.98
EBIT growth
60.04
-11.06
63.86
0.28
Net profit growth
73.94
-17.35
142.23
-14.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,334.92
14,430.95
11,982.53
5,827.46
4,520.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,334.92
14,430.95
11,982.53
5,827.46
4,520.3
Other Operating Income
555.41
533.78
464.9
255.83
230.09
Other Income
787.44
317.95
148.08
68.21
62.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman
Vellayan Subbiah
President & Whole-time Dir.
K R Srinivasan
Executive Chairman
M A M Arunachalam
Independent Director
Anand Kumar
Independent Director
Sasikala Varadachari
Independent Director
Tejpreet S Chopra
Managing Director
Mukesh Ahuja
Independent Director
V S Radhakrishnan
Reports by Tube Investments of India Ltd
Summary
Tube Investments of India Limited was originally incorporated as TI Financial Holdings Limited on 6th October 2008 under the Companies Act, 1956, as a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Tube Investments of India Limited (Demerged Company). Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by NCLT, the Manufacturing Business Undertaking of the Demerged Company was vested in/transferred to the Company with effect from 1st August 2017, being the appointed date, 1st April 2016 and the name of the Company was changed to Tube Investments of India Limited. The Company operate manufacturing plants across the country and has 4 product segments, Engineering, Metal Formed Products, Gear and Gear Products and Mobility.During FY 2017, Shanthi Gears Ltd (SGL), a subsidiary of the company, renewed its focus on re-establishing itself in the market and gaining new customers. TI Tsubamex Private Limited (TTPL) focus during the year was in setting up the manufacturing system and establishing a vendor base for supply of castings with rough machining. Tube Investments invested an aggregate Rs.10 Cr. in the equity share capital of TI Absolute Concepts Private Limited (TIACPL), with the joint venture partner also making an equal contribution as envisaged under the Joint Venture Agreement.The Companys Large Diameter Tube manufacturing plant got stabilized during the FY 2017. The Company continues to invest in facilities with a view to servicing its customers in a more timely and efficient manner, mo
Read More
The Tube Investments of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3489.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tube Investments of India Ltd is ₹67515.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tube Investments of India Ltd is 95.99 and 16.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tube Investments of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tube Investments of India Ltd is ₹3334.3 and ₹4810.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tube Investments of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.02%, 3 Years at 24.10%, 1 Year at 1.91%, 6 Month at -14.08%, 3 Month at -13.83% and 1 Month at -0.29%.
