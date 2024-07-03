Summary

Tube Investments of India Limited was originally incorporated as TI Financial Holdings Limited on 6th October 2008 under the Companies Act, 1956, as a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Tube Investments of India Limited (Demerged Company). Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by NCLT, the Manufacturing Business Undertaking of the Demerged Company was vested in/transferred to the Company with effect from 1st August 2017, being the appointed date, 1st April 2016 and the name of the Company was changed to Tube Investments of India Limited. The Company operate manufacturing plants across the country and has 4 product segments, Engineering, Metal Formed Products, Gear and Gear Products and Mobility.During FY 2017, Shanthi Gears Ltd (SGL), a subsidiary of the company, renewed its focus on re-establishing itself in the market and gaining new customers. TI Tsubamex Private Limited (TTPL) focus during the year was in setting up the manufacturing system and establishing a vendor base for supply of castings with rough machining. Tube Investments invested an aggregate Rs.10 Cr. in the equity share capital of TI Absolute Concepts Private Limited (TIACPL), with the joint venture partner also making an equal contribution as envisaged under the Joint Venture Agreement.The Companys Large Diameter Tube manufacturing plant got stabilized during the FY 2017. The Company continues to invest in facilities with a view to servicing its customers in a more timely and efficient manner, mo

