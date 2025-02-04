iifl-logo-icon 1
Tube Investments Q3 Revenue Up 14% YoY, Net Profit Drops 66%

4 Feb 2025 , 09:40 PM

Tube Investments of India Ltd, an offshoot of Murugappa Group has reported its Q3 FY25 consolidated result that brings a year-on-year increase in revenues at 14%. Revenues grew to ₹4,889.6 crore versus ₹4,255.19 crore reported during the same quarter last year. Revenues have fallen 2% compared with ₹4,995.24 crore recorded the previous quarter.

Net profit for the company declined sharply by 66.16% YoY at ₹280.15 crore for Q3 FY25, compared with ₹828.04 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis also, net profit declined by 6%, slipping from ₹299.17 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

Tube Investments’ total income growth was at 15% YoY to ₹14,527.50 crore in the first nine months of FY25, compared to the ₹12,568.56 crore it had recorded in the same period last fiscal. Net profit for the nine-month period declined by 16% to ₹1,458.53 crore compared with ₹1,732.99 crore a year ago.

The Tube Investments rewarded shareholders declaring a credit of ₹2 per equity share, again with a face value of ₹1 each, for FY25. The record date is February 7, 2025. Dividend Payment: It will be paid on or before February 28, 2025.

