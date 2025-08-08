iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

8 Aug 2025 , 02:18 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on August 8, 2025. At 1:55 PM, Sensex is quoting at 80,068 which is trading at 0.69% dip than the previous close or down by 556 points. Nifty is trading at 24,424 which is a 0.70% dip or down by 171 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1166 shares advances today, whereas 1485 stocks were down. 13 stocks are in green, and 37 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Media are trading in green with a marginal gain. Whereas, Nifty India Defence, Nifty Metal are trading with a 1.5% dip. Nifty Realty is trading with a 1.3% dip. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Consumption is trading with a dip below 1%.

Top gainers in Sensex include Titan Company, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Trent. Sensex top losers are Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, M&M. Top gainers in Nifty include Titan Company, NTPC, Tata Cons Prod, De Reddy’s Labs. Top losers in Nifty include Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterpis, Shriram Finance, IndusInd Bank. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 1.05% while the BSE Small cap Index is down by 0.34% from the last close.

