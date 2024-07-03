Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹3,209.6
Prev. Close₹3,190.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹26,803.43
Day's High₹3,235
Day's Low₹3,165.4
52 Week's High₹3,237.05
52 Week's Low₹1,575
Book Value₹472.46
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,94,528.17
P/E36.34
EPS87.71
Divi. Yield0.64
In the tractor segment, M&M saw a solid 20% growth and sold 22,943 units last month against 19,138 units in December 2023.Read More
Ultrogen Hybren will be a subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is part of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), and will strive to become an Independent Power Producer (IPP).Read More
M&M also announced that it would invest ₹12,000 crore in MEAL over the next three years and plans to do so by March 31, 2027.Read More
The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
599.62
599.05
598.3
597.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51,676.94
42,757.68
37,599.75
34,353.61
Net Worth
52,276.56
43,356.73
38,198.05
34,951
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
57,445.97
44,629.87
45,487.78
48,685.55
yoy growth (%)
28.71
-1.88
-6.56
10.51
Raw materials
-42,341.57
-30,176.59
-31,632.59
-34,134.65
As % of sales
73.7
67.61
69.54
70.11
Employee costs
-3,305.96
-3,251.95
-2,880.08
-2,840.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6,444.13
5,390.73
5,130.01
5,668.76
Depreciation
-2,451.06
-2,369.92
-2,222.63
-1,479.42
Tax paid
-1,300.24
-1,319.29
-1,785.48
-1,746.36
Working capital
-609.49
-2,123.68
2,997.95
-8.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.71
-1.88
-6.56
10.51
Op profit growth
1.21
19.99
-6.84
37.86
EBIT growth
15.2
10.37
-9.3
33.39
Net profit growth
401.46
-26.03
-69.45
19.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,38,279.3
1,21,268.55
90,170.57
74,277.78
75,381.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,38,279.3
1,21,268.55
90,170.57
74,277.78
75,381.93
Other Operating Income
798.97
93.41
0
0
0
Other Income
3,297.85
3,921.91
3,204.47
2,309.77
2,055.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anand Mahindra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narayan Shankar
Lead Independent Director
Vikram Singh Mehta
Independent Director
T N Manoharan
Independent Director
Haigreve Khaitan
Independent Director
Shikha Sharma
Managing Director & CEO
Anish Shah
Independent Director
Nisaba Godrej
Independent Director
Muthiah Murugappan
Executive Director & CEO
Rajesh Jejurikar
Independent Director
Padmasree Warrior
Non Executive Director
Ranjan Pant
Non Executive Director
Sat Pal Bhanoo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
Summary
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, which consists of diverse business interests across the globe and aggregate revenues of around USD 19.4 billion. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kandivali, Nashik, Igatpuri, Nagpur, Chakan, Zaheerabad, Jaipur, Rudrapur, Haridwar, Mohali and Pithampur. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was incorporated on October 2, 1945 with the name Mahindra & Mohammed Ltd. The Company was renamed as Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in the year 1948. The steel trading business was commenced in association with suppliers in UK. In the year 1950, the company commenced the first business with Mitsubishi Corporation and 5000 tons of wagon building plates from Yawata Iron & Steel were supplied.In the year 1953 Otis Elevator Company (India) was established. A joint venture was made with Rubery Owen & Company Limited, UK and established a company under the name of Mahindra Owen. The companys Machine Tools Division was commenced its operations in the year 1958. In the year 1960, Mahindra Sintered Products Limited was established based on a joint venture with Bir Field (GKN Group, UK). In the year 1962, Mahindra Ugine Steel Company was established as a joint venture between the company and Ugine Kuhlmann, France. In the year 1963, International Tractor Company of India was established as a joint venture with International Harvester Company, USA. In the year 1965, the company entered into light commercial vehicles segme
The Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3172.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is ₹394528.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is 36.34 and 7.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is ₹1575 and ₹3237.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.04%, 3 Years at 56.66%, 1 Year at 92.75%, 6 Month at 10.86%, 3 Month at 1.94% and 1 Month at 5.39%.
