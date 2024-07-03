Summary

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, which consists of diverse business interests across the globe and aggregate revenues of around USD 19.4 billion. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kandivali, Nashik, Igatpuri, Nagpur, Chakan, Zaheerabad, Jaipur, Rudrapur, Haridwar, Mohali and Pithampur. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was incorporated on October 2, 1945 with the name Mahindra & Mohammed Ltd. The Company was renamed as Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in the year 1948. The steel trading business was commenced in association with suppliers in UK. In the year 1950, the company commenced the first business with Mitsubishi Corporation and 5000 tons of wagon building plates from Yawata Iron & Steel were supplied.In the year 1953 Otis Elevator Company (India) was established. A joint venture was made with Rubery Owen & Company Limited, UK and established a company under the name of Mahindra Owen. The companys Machine Tools Division was commenced its operations in the year 1958. In the year 1960, Mahindra Sintered Products Limited was established based on a joint venture with Bir Field (GKN Group, UK). In the year 1962, Mahindra Ugine Steel Company was established as a joint venture between the company and Ugine Kuhlmann, France. In the year 1963, International Tractor Company of India was established as a joint venture with International Harvester Company, USA. In the year 1965, the company entered into light commercial vehicles segme

