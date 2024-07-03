iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Share Price

3,172.65
(-0.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,209.6
  • Day's High3,235
  • 52 Wk High3,237.05
  • Prev. Close3,190.55
  • Day's Low3,165.4
  • 52 Wk Low 1,575
  • Turnover (lac)26,803.43
  • P/E36.34
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value472.46
  • EPS87.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,94,528.17
  • Div. Yield0.64
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

3,209.6

Prev. Close

3,190.55

Turnover(Lac.)

26,803.43

Day's High

3,235

Day's Low

3,165.4

52 Week's High

3,237.05

52 Week's Low

1,575

Book Value

472.46

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,94,528.17

P/E

36.34

EPS

87.71

Divi. Yield

0.64

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 21.1

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahindra Sales Soar 16% in December 2024

Mahindra Sales Soar 16% in December 2024

1 Jan 2025|05:24 PM

In the tractor segment, M&M saw a solid 20% growth and sold 22,943 units last month against 19,138 units in December 2023.

Mahindra Launches Ultrogen Hybren to Boost Renewable Energy Goals

Mahindra Launches Ultrogen Hybren to Boost Renewable Energy Goals

1 Jan 2025|05:05 PM

Ultrogen Hybren will be a subsidiary of Mahindra Susten, which is part of Mahindra Holdings (MHL), and will strive to become an Independent Power Producer (IPP).

M&M Revises BII's Investment in Mahindra Electric to ₹1,850 Crore

M&M Revises BII's Investment in Mahindra Electric to ₹1,850 Crore

31 Dec 2024|04:57 PM

M&M also announced that it would invest ₹12,000 crore in MEAL over the next three years and plans to do so by March 31, 2027.

Saakshi MedTech Wins ₹250 Crore EV Panel Deal with Mahindra & Mahindra

Saakshi MedTech Wins ₹250 Crore EV Panel Deal with Mahindra & Mahindra

12 Dec 2024|10:53 AM

The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.08%

Foreign: 0.08%

Indian: 18.05%

Non-Promoter- 66.83%

Institutions: 66.82%

Non-Institutions: 9.25%

Custodian: 5.77%

Share Price

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

599.62

599.05

598.3

597.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51,676.94

42,757.68

37,599.75

34,353.61

Net Worth

52,276.56

43,356.73

38,198.05

34,951

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

57,445.97

44,629.87

45,487.78

48,685.55

yoy growth (%)

28.71

-1.88

-6.56

10.51

Raw materials

-42,341.57

-30,176.59

-31,632.59

-34,134.65

As % of sales

73.7

67.61

69.54

70.11

Employee costs

-3,305.96

-3,251.95

-2,880.08

-2,840.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6,444.13

5,390.73

5,130.01

5,668.76

Depreciation

-2,451.06

-2,369.92

-2,222.63

-1,479.42

Tax paid

-1,300.24

-1,319.29

-1,785.48

-1,746.36

Working capital

-609.49

-2,123.68

2,997.95

-8.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.71

-1.88

-6.56

10.51

Op profit growth

1.21

19.99

-6.84

37.86

EBIT growth

15.2

10.37

-9.3

33.39

Net profit growth

401.46

-26.03

-69.45

19.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,38,279.3

1,21,268.55

90,170.57

74,277.78

75,381.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,38,279.3

1,21,268.55

90,170.57

74,277.78

75,381.93

Other Operating Income

798.97

93.41

0

0

0

Other Income

3,297.85

3,921.91

3,204.47

2,309.77

2,055.97

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anand Mahindra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narayan Shankar

Lead Independent Director

Vikram Singh Mehta

Independent Director

T N Manoharan

Independent Director

Haigreve Khaitan

Independent Director

Shikha Sharma

Managing Director & CEO

Anish Shah

Independent Director

Nisaba Godrej

Independent Director

Muthiah Murugappan

Executive Director & CEO

Rajesh Jejurikar

Independent Director

Padmasree Warrior

Non Executive Director

Ranjan Pant

Non Executive Director

Sat Pal Bhanoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Summary

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) is the flagship company of the Mahindra Group, which consists of diverse business interests across the globe and aggregate revenues of around USD 19.4 billion. The companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kandivali, Nashik, Igatpuri, Nagpur, Chakan, Zaheerabad, Jaipur, Rudrapur, Haridwar, Mohali and Pithampur. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was incorporated on October 2, 1945 with the name Mahindra & Mohammed Ltd. The Company was renamed as Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd in the year 1948. The steel trading business was commenced in association with suppliers in UK. In the year 1950, the company commenced the first business with Mitsubishi Corporation and 5000 tons of wagon building plates from Yawata Iron & Steel were supplied.In the year 1953 Otis Elevator Company (India) was established. A joint venture was made with Rubery Owen & Company Limited, UK and established a company under the name of Mahindra Owen. The companys Machine Tools Division was commenced its operations in the year 1958. In the year 1960, Mahindra Sintered Products Limited was established based on a joint venture with Bir Field (GKN Group, UK). In the year 1962, Mahindra Ugine Steel Company was established as a joint venture between the company and Ugine Kuhlmann, France. In the year 1963, International Tractor Company of India was established as a joint venture with International Harvester Company, USA. In the year 1965, the company entered into light commercial vehicles segme
Company FAQs

What is the Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd share price today?

The Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3172.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is ₹394528.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is 36.34 and 7.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is ₹1575 and ₹3237.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd?

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.04%, 3 Years at 56.66%, 1 Year at 92.75%, 6 Month at 10.86%, 3 Month at 1.94% and 1 Month at 5.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.14 %
Institutions - 66.82 %
Public - 9.26 %

