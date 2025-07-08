iifl-logo
Mahindra & Mahindra Sees 20% Jump in June Production, Sales Rise 14%

8 Jul 2025 , 11:22 AM

Mahindra & Mahindra reported an uptick in both production and sales for June 2025. The company said it rolled out a little over 83,000 units during the month, which is roughly 20% more than what it did in June last year. Sales also saw a lift, moving to 76,335 units, up from just under 67,000 a year ago. They came in at 2,634 units, just a slight bump from last year’s 2,597.

On the quarterly front, the company posted a net profit of ₹2,437 crore. Last year, the number was lower by nearly 20%. Total revenue during the quarter reached ₹31,353 crore, showing a healthy year-on-year growth.Operating profit stood at ₹4,683 crore, which beat forecasts.

The margin moved up to 14.9% from 13.4% last year. Breaking it down further, the company’s auto business saw volume growth of 18% in the quarter. Its share of the market, by revenue, also improved it now stands at 23.5%, which is over 3% points higher than before.

The farm equipment division posted a strong quarter as well. Volumes grew by 23%, and its market share touched 43.3%, up from where it stood at the end of the last financial year. Group CFO Amarjyoti Barua said the company managed to generate close to ₹10,000 crore in cash over the financial year. He added that this gives them breathing room to invest where it counts, while continuing to deliver value to shareholders.

India's Textile Sector Gains After US Imposes 35% Tariff on Bangladesh

8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM

8 Jul 2025|01:44 PM
IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Linking Mumbai to Punjab's Adampur

8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM

8 Jul 2025|01:32 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 8, 2025

8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM

8 Jul 2025|01:30 PM
Tata Motors' JLR posts drop in Q1 wholesale & retail sales

8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM

8 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM

