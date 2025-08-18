iifl-logo

Weekly Musings – Index performance for week ended August 15, 2025

18 Aug 2025 , 11:45 AM

FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(348) Million this week. Amidst uncertainty in the markets, the VIX inched up from 12.03 to 12.36 levels. On the data front, inflation trended lower; but the big news was India’s sovereign rating upgrade by S&P.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – DOMESTIC OPTIMISM HELPS THE RALLY

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 80,625.28 80,751.18 80,489.86 80,597.66
14-Aug-25 80,625.28 80,751.18 80,489.86 80,597.66
13-Aug-25 80,492.17 80,683.74 80,319.00 80,539.91
12-Aug-25 80,508.51 80,997.67 80,164.36 80,235.59
11-Aug-25 79,885.36 80,636.05 79,772.46 80,604.08
08-Aug-25 80,478.01 80,550.40 79,775.84 79,857.79
  Weekly Returns +0.93%

Data Source: BSE

For the week, Sensex rallied +740 points or +0.93%. This came as a minor relief after six consecutive weeks of correction on tariff concerns. Sensex touched a weekly high of 80,998 and a low of 79,772; showing a late rally in a truncated week.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – SUBDUED FPI SELLING GIVES AN INDEX BOOST

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 24,607.25 24,673.65 24,596.90 24,631.30
14-Aug-25 24,607.25 24,673.65 24,596.90 24,631.30
13-Aug-25 24,586.20 24,664.55 24,535.25 24,619.35
12-Aug-25 24,563.35 24,702.60 24,465.65 24,487.40
11-Aug-25 24,371.50 24,600.85 24,347.45 24,585.05
08-Aug-25 24,544.25 24,585.50 24,337.50 24,363.30
  Weekly Returns +1.10%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(348) Million, which is relatively small. Nifty rallied +268 points or +1.10%, as domestic optimism started to build up, post the rating upgrade by S&P. Nifty touched weekly high of 24,703 and low of 24,347.

NIFTY MID-CAP 100 INDEX – PARTICIPATES IN THE RALLY, BUT NOT QUITE

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 56,843.35 56,928.30 56,370.80 56,504.25
14-Aug-25 56,843.35 56,928.30 56,370.80 56,504.25
13-Aug-25 56,565.20 56,813.05 56,474.80 56,681.50
12-Aug-25 56,542.85 56,675.25 56,286.30 56,324.85
11-Aug-25 55,981.30 56,562.70 55,792.85 56,479.00
08-Aug-25 57,094.95 57,096.20 55,918.70 56,002.20
  Weekly Returns +0.90%

Data Source: NSE

Nifty Mid Cap index  rallied, in the week, but the action was largely focused on the main line indices. Nifty Mid-cap touched a weekly high of 56,928 and low of 55,793. Traders appear to be cautious about alpha hunting at this juncture.

NIFTY SMALL CAP 100 INDEX – SOME RELIEF FOR SMALLER STOCKS

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 17,653.05 17,708.05 17,525.35 17,547.45
14-Aug-25 17,653.05 17,708.05 17,525.35 17,547.45
13-Aug-25 17,562.45 17,638.20 17,539.85 17,613.95
12-Aug-25 17,534.60 17,579.75 17,462.15 17,498.10
11-Aug-25 17,424.15 17,517.75 17,331.55 17,491.70
08-Aug-25 17,711.75 17,724.05 17,380.05 17,428.20
  Weekly Returns +0.68%

Data Source: NSE

This week, Nifty Small Cap Index rallied by +0.68%, after losing -8.5% in last three weeks. The rally looked more like a dead cat bounce. Nifty Small-cap index touched a weekly high of 17,708 and a low of 17,332; again, closing near to the high point of the week.

BANK NIFTY INDEX – SELECTIVE BUYING ON INDIA DOMESTIC STORY

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 55,102.55 55,472.80 55,074.30 55,341.85
14-Aug-25 55,102.55 55,472.80 55,074.30 55,341.85
13-Aug-25 55,340.05 55,340.05 55,026.95 55,181.45
12-Aug-25 55,441.10 55,566.70 55,001.50 55,043.70
11-Aug-25 54,999.35 55,582.15 54,927.55 55,510.75
08-Aug-25 55,609.35 55,652.60 54,905.60 55,004.90
  Weekly Returns +0.61%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Bank edged up by +337 points or +0.61%, as SBI attracted a lot of value buying in the market from institutions. Bank Nifty touched weekly high of 55,582 and low of 54,927. Bank Nifty has recovered this week after falling -5.2% from the recent peak.

NIFTY IT INDEX – A SMALL RALLY AFTER A STEEP FALL

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 34,732.25 35,332.20 34,732.25 34,833.20
14-Aug-25 34,732.25 35,332.20 34,732.25 34,833.20
13-Aug-25 34,756.65 34,842.15 34,552.85 34,692.95
12-Aug-25 34,589.85 35,072.50 34,561.30 34,674.30
11-Aug-25 34,367.25 34,624.40 34,228.00 34,544.65
08-Aug-25 34,603.00 34,643.75 34,350.85 34,398.50
  Weekly Returns +1.26%

Data Source: NSE

The IT index bounced by +1.26% this week, after falling nearly -13.9% in the last 5 weeks. The IT Index touched a weekly high of 35,332 and a low of 34,228. Mid-cap IT continues to do much better than large cap IT, which is facing most of the pressures.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – ENDS FLAT AMIDST VOLATILE OIL PRICES

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 11,109.55 11,134.55 10,985.65 10,997.35
14-Aug-25 11,109.55 11,134.55 10,985.65 10,997.35
13-Aug-25 11,150.90 11,162.20 11,063.30 11,098.85
12-Aug-25 11,059.55 11,158.35 11,044.25 11,103.85
11-Aug-25 11,023.30 11,073.40 10,929.80 11,059.95
08-Aug-25 11,003.05 11,090.85 10,972.30 10,989.15
  Weekly Returns +0.07%

Data Source: NSE

For the week, Nifty Oil & Gas Index inched up by +0.07%. Brent fell to $65.5/bbl this week on expectations that additional OPEC supplies would put pressure. Oil is likely to remain under pressure, unless there are genuine concerns over Russian oil  supply.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – URBAN DEMAND KEEPS THE PRESSURE

Date Open High Low Close
15-Aug-25 55,089.05 55,139.55 54,573.75 54,656.30
14-Aug-25 55,089.05 55,139.55 54,573.75 54,656.30
13-Aug-25 55,135.00 55,229.55 54,771.50 55,010.15
12-Aug-25 55,336.50 55,596.65 54,973.40 55,034.45
11-Aug-25 54,855.30 55,352.60 54,630.90 55,309.90
08-Aug-25 55,343.95 55,517.90 54,844.65 54,900.95
  Weekly Returns -0.45%

Data Source: NSE

After being the star performer last week, FMCG index fell -0.45% this week. Urban demand concerns remain foremost for equity investors. Nifty FMCG Index touched a weekly high of 55,597 and low of 54,574 levels, as traders aggressively pared positions in FMCG stocks.

