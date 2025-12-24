NFO Pick – (Jio Blackrock Low Duration Fund)

WHAT WE UNDERSTAND BY LOW DURATION FUNDS?
Low duration funds can be seen as short-term debt funds or treasury funds with McCaulay Duration (MD) of 6 months to 1 year. One of the big advantages of a low duration fund is that it gives better returns than a bank deposit, liquid fund, or a money market fund; with only slightly higher risk. In a rising interest rate scenario, the yields will gradually rise.
What happens to low duration funds when rates fall. At the short end, the impact is more of liquidity than of interest rates or macros. However, when rates rise, these funds at the short end of the yield curve are in a position to participate on the upside too. Also, these low duration funds can trade across different bonds in a tax neutral manner. This boosts YTM.
HOW LOW DURATION FUNDS PERFORMED IN INDIA
The table captures 10 best low-duration funds ranked on 1-year returns.
|
Scheme
Name
|
Returns (%)
|
Returns (%)
|
Returns (%)
|
AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|HSBC Low Duration Fund
|
9.10
|
8.17
|
6.62
|
1,056.44
|Kotak Low Duration Fund
|
7.87
|
7.84
|
6.47
|
15,116.21
|Nippon India Low Duration Fund
|
7.83
|
7.72
|
6.55
|
11,781.53
|Axis Treasury Advantage Fund
|
7.82
|
7.73
|
6.37
|
7,440.04
|HDFC Low Duration Fund
|
7.81
|
7.83
|
6.51
|
24,665.60
|ICICI Prudential Savings Fund
|
7.81
|
7.85
|
6.42
|
31,246.32
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Low Duration Fund
|
7.81
|
7.78
|
6.54
|
15,664.72
|Mirae Asset Low Duration Fund
|
7.80
|
7.66
|
6.24
|
2,627.38
|Mahindra Manulife Low Duration Fund
|
7.70
|
7.73
|
6.32
|
637.33
|Baroda BNP Paribas Low Duration Fund
|
7.68
|
7.63
|
6.30
|
314.24
|Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 23 low duration funds in India, of which we have considered only 20 funds with a legacy of at least 5 years. These are the top-10 low duration funds ranked by 1-year returns. Low duration funds have AUM of ₹1,54,724 crore. Here are quick averages.
The 1-year average returns for low duration funds comes to 7.73%, 3-year average returns come to 7.65%, and 5-year returns are close to 6.33%. That is good yield on a very low to moderate-risk asset class. 1-year returns have gone as high at 9.10%.
GLANCE AT JIO BLACKROCK LOW DURATION FUND
Here are key details of the Jio Blackrock Low Duration Fund.
Let us turn to the taxation aspect.
TAX TREATMENT OF RETURNS ON THE FUND
Jio Blackrock Low Duration Fund will be classified as a non-equity fund for income tax purposes. Here are some unique points to understand.
This model is more favourable to persons in the low income (low tax brackets) and less favourable to people in the higher income groups.
JIO BLACKROCK LOW DURATION FUND (WHO SHOULD INVEST IN THIS FUND?)
Being a fund of very short duration, it is about parking money for short-term purposes. Here are some case studies to park funds in Jio Blackrock Low Duration Fund.
Low Duration Funds allow investors to earn slightly higher returns on their idle funds, without putting the stability or liquidity at risk.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.