iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 13 Feb, 2026

18 Feb 2026 , 01:55 PM

Last week saw caution build across markets, driven mainly by rising concerns about AI-led disruptions in the software space and weakness in technology stocks. The shift in sentiment was reflected in FII activity as well, with FIIs turning net sellers during the week and recording outflows of around INR 4,019 cr. VIX also moved up to 13.29, indicating a pickup in market nervousness. While select pockets such as banking showed some resilience, most indices ended the week on a subdued note. IT stocks faced the sharpest pressure as AI-related uncertainty triggered heavy profit booking, keeping overall market sentiment cautious.

 

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Selling Pressure Drags the Index Lower

Weekly Performance: -1.14%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 82902.7 83079.7 82534.5 82626.8
12 Feb, 2026 83968.4 84061.6 83516.7 83674.9
11 Feb, 2026 84339.1 84487.3 84081.2 84233.6
10 Feb, 2026 84210.0 84483.0 84063.5 84273.9
09 Feb, 2026 84177.5 84314.7 83860.4 84065.8
06 Feb, 2026 83249.3 83612.1 82925.4 83580.4

Source: BSE

The BSE SENSEX 30 index fell 1.14% in the week ended 13 February 2026, weighed down by persistent selling pressure across key heavyweight stocks. The week remained volatile, with early stability giving way to broad-based profit booking in financials, energy, and select large-cap names. Global technology sector weakness and cautious investor sentiment further pressured the benchmark, while limited buying in defensive stocks only helped restrict deeper losses. The index hit a high of 84,487.3 and a low of 82,534.5 during the week. It closed at 82,626.8 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 953.6 pts.

 

NIFTY 50 INDEX – AI Concerns Trigger Broad Market Pullback

Weekly Performance: -0.87%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 25571.2 25630.3 25444.3 25471.1
12 Feb, 2026 25906.7 25906.7 25752.4 25807.2
11 Feb, 2026 25997.5 26009.4 25899.8 25953.8
10 Feb, 2026 25922.7 25989.5 25870.5 25935.2
09 Feb, 2026 25888.7 25922.2 25780.9 25867.3
06 Feb, 2026 25605.8 25704.0 25491.9 25693.7

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 declined 0.87% during the week ended 13 February 2026, weighed down by AI-related concerns, global technology sector weakness, and profit booking in frontline stocks. IT stocks witnessed sharp selling pressure amid global tech uncertainty, while cautious institutional positioning and subdued market breadth further pressured sentiment. On the other hand, limited support from defensive and select large-cap stocks helped restrict deeper losses but failed to reverse the broader decline. Overall, the index hit a high of 26,009.4 and a low of 25,444.3 during the week. It closed at 25,471.1 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 222.6 pts.

 

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Midcaps Slip on Broad Market Weakness

Weekly Performance: -0.11%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 59978.4 59981.0 59194.2 59438.0
12 Feb, 2026 60695.8 60699.6 60194.1 60470.8
11 Feb, 2026 60812.1 60815.2 60431.7 60754.6
10 Feb, 2026 60723.0 60819.7 60442.4 60735.9
09 Feb, 2026 59896.2 60498.1 59767.6 60441.2
06 Feb, 2026 59400.8 59573.6 58757.8 59502.7

Source: NSE

The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 index edged down 0.11% during the week ended 13 February 2026, as cautious sentiment and profit booking in select stocks kept the index under pressure. While media, auto, and consumption names saw selective buying, this was not enough to offset broader weakness across mid-cap counters. Overall, the index hit a high of 60,819.7 and a low of 58,757.8 during the week. It closed at 59,438.0 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 64.7 pts.

 

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Selective Buying Lifts Small-Cap Index

Weekly Performance: 0.56%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 17193.7 17196.3 16951.9 17032.9
12 Feb, 2026 17433.2 17435.0 17275.2 17344.1
11 Feb, 2026 17482.3 17483.2 17362.1 17455.0
10 Feb, 2026 17447.3 17508.8 17397.2 17451.2
09 Feb, 2026 17082.5 17404.2 17045.6 17385.9
06 Feb, 2026 16914.4 16957.0 16705.3 16938.7

Source: NSE

The NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 index rose 0.56% during the week ended 13 February 2026, supported by selective buying across small-cap stocks despite broader market volatility. This is a notable exception and is mainly driven by the relatively lower weight of technology stocks that corrected sharply. While intermittent profit booking capped sharper gains, resilience in consumption and cyclical names helped the index hold firm. Overall, the index hit a high of 17,508.8 and a low of 16,705.4 during the week. It closed at 17,032.9 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 94.2 pts.

 

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Modest Gains Amid Volatility

Weekly Performance: 0.11%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 60504.4 60621.9 60073.6 60186.6
12 Feb, 2026 60786.1 60864.4 60597.6 60739.8
11 Feb, 2026 60670.2 60779.9 60444.6 60745.4
10 Feb, 2026 60740.8 60797.6 60531.6 60626.4
09 Feb, 2026 60805.2 60876.2 60495.7 60669.4
06 Feb, 2026 59967.1 60149.9 59644.6 60120.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index rose 0.11% during the week ended 13 February 2026, supported by selective buying in banking stocks despite broader market volatility. The index remained range-bound through the week, with intermittent profit booking near higher levels limiting sharper upside. While pockets of strength were visible in select private and PSU banks, cautious sentiment kept gains modest. Overall, the index hit a high of 60,876.2 and a low of 59,644.6 during the week. It closed at 60,186.6 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly gain of 66.1 pts.

 

NIFTY IT INDEX – AI Anxiety Sends Tech Stocks Tumbling

Weekly Performance: -8.23%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 31487.4 32932.8 31422.6 32681.5
12 Feb, 2026 34439.0 34488.8 33058.2 33160.2
11 Feb, 2026 35788.6 35857.6 35013.6 35095.1
10 Feb, 2026 35656.9 36059.6 35427.4 35722.2
09 Feb, 2026 35840.9 36056.4 35544.1 35616.6
06 Feb, 2026 36079.9 36105.9 35211.9 35611.1

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index plunged 8.23% during the week ended 13 February 2026, as AI-related uncertainty and global technology sector weakness triggered heavy selling across IT stocks. The index remained under pressure throughout the week, with persistent profit booking and cautious sentiment driving a sharp decline in frontline tech names. While minor recovery attempts were seen near lower levels, they were insufficient to offset the broader selloff. Overall, the index hit a high of 36,105.9 and a low of 31,422.6 during the week. It closed at 32,681.5 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 2,929.6 pts.

 

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Crude Weakness Drags Energy Index Lower

Weekly Performance: -1.9%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 12120.8 12132.8 11958.1 11976.5
12 Feb, 2026 12371.0 12395.0 12137.8 12205.5
11 Feb, 2026 12303.8 12359.3 12230.7 12352.3
10 Feb, 2026 12286.9 12329.9 12235.6 12297.0
09 Feb, 2026 12250.5 12297.4 12203.9 12255.0
06 Feb, 2026 12139.8 12219.4 12080.0 12208.2

Source: NSE

The NIFTY OIL & GAS index fell 1.9% during the week ended 13 February 2026, as softer crude prices and profit booking in energy stocks kept the sector under pressure. Limited buying interest failed to offset the broader weakness across oil and gas counters. Overall, the index hit a high of 12,395.0 and a low of 11,958.1 during the week. It closed at 11,976.5 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 231.8 pts.

 

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Profit Booking Drags Consumer Stocks Lower

Weekly Performance: -1.89%

date open high low close
13 Feb, 2026 51690.1 51690.1 50811.9 50902.1
12 Feb, 2026 52212.7 52221.8 51571.5 51885.8
11 Feb, 2026 52335.9 52411.1 51967.7 52152.1
10 Feb, 2026 52105.1 52183.6 51889.1 52130.4
09 Feb, 2026 52041.0 52098.4 51582.8 52047.3
06 Feb, 2026 50667.9 51935.6 50383.9 51882.8

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index fell 1.89% during the week ended 13 February 2026, as profit booking in defensive consumer stocks and broader market weakness weighed on the sector. Limited buying interest failed to offset the decline, keeping the index under pressure through the week. Overall, the index hit a high of 52,411.1 and a low of 50,383.9 during the week. It closed at 50,902.1 on 13 Feb, recording a weekly loss of 980.6 pts.

Related Tags

  • BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX
  • Nifty 50 Index
  • NIFTY BANK INDEX
  • NIFTY FMCG INDEX
  • Nifty IT index
  • NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX
  • NIFTY OIL GAS INDEX
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.