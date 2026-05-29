MSCI Global Standard Index Rebalancing Effective May 29: Winners, Losers and Key Investor Takeaways

29 May 2026 , 04:19 PM
The latest MSCI Global Standard Index rebalancing, effective May 29, is set to trigger significant passive fund flows across Indian equities, creating sharp volume spikes and potential price volatility in several stocks. The changes include four new inclusions, four exclusions, multiple weightage increases, and reductions across several large-cap companies.
Investors and traders are closely monitoring the rebalancing as global passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking MSCI indices adjust their portfolios to reflect the new index composition.
The biggest beneficiaries of the latest MSCI review are Federal Bank, MCX, NALCO, and Indian Bank, all of which have secured inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard Index.
According to market estimates, these additions are expected to attract substantial passive inflows:
Among the newly included stocks, Federal Bank is expected to witness the highest inflows. Historically, MSCI inclusions have led to increased institutional ownership, improved liquidity, and short-term stock price support due to mandatory buying by index-tracking funds.
While inclusions attract fresh capital, exclusions typically result in passive outflows as funds tracking the MSCI index are required to sell these stocks.
The four companies being removed from the index are:
These stocks may witness heightened volatility and selling pressure around the closing session as passive funds execute rebalancing trades.
Apart from new inclusions, several companies are expected to benefit from higher index weightages, resulting in incremental inflows.
Expected inflows include:
Although these flows are smaller than those associated with fresh inclusions, they can provide near-term support to stock prices and trading volumes.
Several heavyweight stocks are expected to experience passive outflows due to lower MSCI weightages.
Major expected outflows include:
While these companies remain part of the index, the reduced weightage could lead to temporary selling pressure from passive funds.
The MSCI rebalancing is expected to generate significant trading activity during the closing auction session. Investors should expect elevated volumes and sharp price movements in stocks affected by the index changes.
Apart from the major names highlighted above, several stocks including Power Grid Corporation of India, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and DLF are also expected to witness lower index weightages.
Notably, many of the outflow adjustments are relatively modest:
Market participants should closely monitor:
While MSCI-related flows can significantly impact stock prices in the short term, investors should remember that these moves are primarily technical and flow-driven. Long-term performance will continue to depend on business fundamentals, earnings growth, and broader market conditions.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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