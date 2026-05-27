Cummins India Share Price Hits Record High After Strongest-Ever FY26 Performance; Q4 Earnings Beat Street Estimates

Shares of Cummins India surged as much as 12.5% to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹6,099 after the company reported its strongest-ever annual financial performance for FY26. The sharp rally came after the company delivered robust revenue growth, margin expansion and a significant earnings beat in the March quarter, reinforcing investor confidence in the long-term infrastructure and industrial capex cycle in India.

The company reported FY26 total sales of ₹11,950 crore, marking an 18% year-on-year increase, supported by healthy demand across domestic industrial, infrastructure and power generation segments. Domestic revenue the key growth driver for the business rose 19% to ₹9,961 crore, while export sales increased 12% to ₹1,989 crore.

Profitability growth outpaced revenue expansion during the year, highlighting improving operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Profit before tax (excluding exceptional items) jumped 24% year-on-year to ₹3,104 crore, with PBT margins improving to 26%. Profit after tax for FY26 rose 22% to ₹2,330 crore.

The performance reflects sustained momentum in India’s infrastructure spending cycle, strong industrial activity and resilient demand for power generation and backup power solutions.

Q4FY26 Earnings Beat Expectations

In the March quarter, Cummins India delivered a strong operational performance that exceeded market expectations on both revenue and profitability fronts.

Q4FY26 revenue climbed 22.6% year-on-year to ₹3,012 crore, surpassing Bloomberg estimates of ₹2,879.5 crore by nearly 4.6%. EBITDA came in at ₹642 crore, significantly ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹543.6 crore — an outperformance of nearly ₹100 crore.

EBITDA margins remained resilient at 21.3%, slightly higher than 21.2% in the year-ago period, indicating that profitability gains were supported by genuine operating leverage rather than one-time benefits.

Net profit for the March quarter increased 27% year-on-year to ₹202 crore, further strengthening investor sentiment around the company’s earnings trajectory.

Dividend Announcement Boosts Confidence

The company’s board also declared a final dividend of ₹46 per share, signalling management’s confidence in cash flow generation and the overall strength of the business environment.

The strong earnings beat is likely to trigger upward revisions in analyst earnings estimates and improve sentiment around the company’s medium-term growth outlook.

Key Factors Investors Will Monitor

Going forward, investors and analysts will closely watch management commentary on several important business indicators, including:

Order inflows and execution visibility

Export demand momentum

Infrastructure and industrial capex trends

Margin sustainability amid commodity and input cost fluctuations

Demand outlook for power generation and backup solutions businesses

With India’s infrastructure and manufacturing investment cycle continuing to remain strong, Cummins India appears well-positioned to benefit from long-term demand across industrial and power solution segments.