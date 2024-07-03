Summary

Cummins India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of engines and allied activities. It presently operates in three business segments: Engine, Power Systems, and Distribution. The Engine Business manufactures engines from 60 HP for low, medium and heavy-duty on-highway commercial vehicle markets and off-highway commercial equipment industry spanning construction and compressor. The Power Systems Business designs and manufactures high horsepower engines from 700 HP to 4500 HP for marine, railways, defense and mining applications as well as power generation systems comprising of integrated generator sets in the range of 7.5 kVA to 3750 kVA including transfer switches, paralleling switchgear and controls for use in standby, prime and continuous rated systems. The Distribution Business was acquired in 1967, with the objective of providing products, packages, services and solutions for uptime of Cummins equipments. Through its country-wide network of 31 authorized dealerships, over 200 branch offices and 450 service touch points, the business provides parts, new and rebuilt engines, batteries, services and customer support solutions to products manufactured by Cummins. This network offers a strong team of more than 5,000 company trained engineers and technicians who handle service events of 3,50,000 engines on the field, serving over 1,00,000 customers across various markets in

Read More