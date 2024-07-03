iifl-logo-icon 1
Cummins India Ltd Share Price

3,195.05
(-0.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,237.95
  • Day's High3,239.95
  • 52 Wk High4,171.9
  • Prev. Close3,216.9
  • Day's Low3,161.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,948
  • Turnover (lac)15,402.21
  • P/E47.24
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value253.73
  • EPS68.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88,566.79
  • Div. Yield1.18
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Cummins India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

3,237.95

Prev. Close

3,216.9

Turnover(Lac.)

15,402.21

Day's High

3,239.95

Day's Low

3,161.9

52 Week's High

4,171.9

52 Week's Low

1,948

Book Value

253.73

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88,566.79

P/E

47.24

EPS

68.11

Divi. Yield

1.18

Cummins India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

Cummins India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

Cummins India Q1 net profit up by 33% y-o-y to ₹420 crore

7 Aug 2024|03:12 PM

The board of directors authorised Shveta Arya's appointment as an additional director and managing director designate of the company.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th August 2024

7 Aug 2024|08:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, Chambal Fertilisers, Cummins India, etc.

Cummins India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 510.00%

Foreign: 51.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 40.12%

Institutions: 40.11%

Non-Institutions: 8.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cummins India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.44

55.44

55.44

55.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,107.65

5,312.54

4,797.22

4,351.33

Net Worth

6,163.09

5,367.98

4,852.66

4,406.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

6,140.4

4,329.24

5,157.73

5,082.5

yoy growth (%)

41.83

-16.06

1.48

0.1

Raw materials

-4,106.79

-2,760.59

-3,367.85

-3,258.1

As % of sales

66.88

63.76

65.29

64.1

Employee costs

-595.62

-492.63

-560.18

-497.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,027.09

807.96

778.91

852.3

Depreciation

-134.02

-125.52

-118.66

-93.79

Tax paid

-272.8

-190.09

-129.72

-199.95

Working capital

648.68

317.12

-0.9

461.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.83

-16.06

1.48

0.1

Op profit growth

52.73

-1.15

-19.95

-8.65

EBIT growth

26.02

3.12

-7.83

-6.25

Net profit growth

43.5

-1.82

-11.16

-3.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,859.99

7,641.4

6,056.97

4,287.49

5,095.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,859.99

7,641.4

6,056.97

4,287.49

5,095.87

Other Operating Income

140.21

130.69

113.95

72.59

95.58

Other Income

623.23

516.13

466.7

386.9

379.75

Cummins India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cummins India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Rajeev Bakshi

Independent Director

Nasser Munjee

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Donald G Jackson

Managing Director

Ashwath Ram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinaya Joshi

Independent Director

Rama Bijapurkar

Non Executive Director

Bonnie Jean Fetch

Independent Director

Rekha

Chairperson

Jennifer Mary Bush

Independent Director

Lira Goswami

Independent Director

Sekhar Natarajan

Independent Director

F N Subedar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cummins India Ltd

Summary

Cummins India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of engines and allied activities. It presently operates in three business segments: Engine, Power Systems, and Distribution. The Engine Business manufactures engines from 60 HP for low, medium and heavy-duty on-highway commercial vehicle markets and off-highway commercial equipment industry spanning construction and compressor. The Power Systems Business designs and manufactures high horsepower engines from 700 HP to 4500 HP for marine, railways, defense and mining applications as well as power generation systems comprising of integrated generator sets in the range of 7.5 kVA to 3750 kVA including transfer switches, paralleling switchgear and controls for use in standby, prime and continuous rated systems. The Distribution Business was acquired in 1967, with the objective of providing products, packages, services and solutions for uptime of Cummins equipments. Through its country-wide network of 31 authorized dealerships, over 200 branch offices and 450 service touch points, the business provides parts, new and rebuilt engines, batteries, services and customer support solutions to products manufactured by Cummins. This network offers a strong team of more than 5,000 company trained engineers and technicians who handle service events of 3,50,000 engines on the field, serving over 1,00,000 customers across various markets in
Company FAQs

What is the Cummins India Ltd share price today?

The Cummins India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3195.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cummins India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cummins India Ltd is ₹88566.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cummins India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cummins India Ltd is 47.24 and 13.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cummins India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cummins India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cummins India Ltd is ₹1948 and ₹4171.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cummins India Ltd?

Cummins India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at 50.58%, 1 Year at 63.13%, 6 Month at -18.72%, 3 Month at -12.65% and 1 Month at -8.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cummins India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cummins India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 40.12 %
Public - 8.88 %

