SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,237.95
Prev. Close₹3,216.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,402.21
Day's High₹3,239.95
Day's Low₹3,161.9
52 Week's High₹4,171.9
52 Week's Low₹1,948
Book Value₹253.73
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88,566.79
P/E47.24
EPS68.11
Divi. Yield1.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.44
55.44
55.44
55.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,107.65
5,312.54
4,797.22
4,351.33
Net Worth
6,163.09
5,367.98
4,852.66
4,406.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6,140.4
4,329.24
5,157.73
5,082.5
yoy growth (%)
41.83
-16.06
1.48
0.1
Raw materials
-4,106.79
-2,760.59
-3,367.85
-3,258.1
As % of sales
66.88
63.76
65.29
64.1
Employee costs
-595.62
-492.63
-560.18
-497.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,027.09
807.96
778.91
852.3
Depreciation
-134.02
-125.52
-118.66
-93.79
Tax paid
-272.8
-190.09
-129.72
-199.95
Working capital
648.68
317.12
-0.9
461.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.83
-16.06
1.48
0.1
Op profit growth
52.73
-1.15
-19.95
-8.65
EBIT growth
26.02
3.12
-7.83
-6.25
Net profit growth
43.5
-1.82
-11.16
-3.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,859.99
7,641.4
6,056.97
4,287.49
5,095.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,859.99
7,641.4
6,056.97
4,287.49
5,095.87
Other Operating Income
140.21
130.69
113.95
72.59
95.58
Other Income
623.23
516.13
466.7
386.9
379.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Rajeev Bakshi
Independent Director
Nasser Munjee
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Donald G Jackson
Managing Director
Ashwath Ram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinaya Joshi
Independent Director
Rama Bijapurkar
Non Executive Director
Bonnie Jean Fetch
Independent Director
Rekha
Chairperson
Jennifer Mary Bush
Independent Director
Lira Goswami
Independent Director
Sekhar Natarajan
Independent Director
F N Subedar
Summary
Cummins India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of engines and allied activities. It presently operates in three business segments: Engine, Power Systems, and Distribution. The Engine Business manufactures engines from 60 HP for low, medium and heavy-duty on-highway commercial vehicle markets and off-highway commercial equipment industry spanning construction and compressor. The Power Systems Business designs and manufactures high horsepower engines from 700 HP to 4500 HP for marine, railways, defense and mining applications as well as power generation systems comprising of integrated generator sets in the range of 7.5 kVA to 3750 kVA including transfer switches, paralleling switchgear and controls for use in standby, prime and continuous rated systems. The Distribution Business was acquired in 1967, with the objective of providing products, packages, services and solutions for uptime of Cummins equipments. Through its country-wide network of 31 authorized dealerships, over 200 branch offices and 450 service touch points, the business provides parts, new and rebuilt engines, batteries, services and customer support solutions to products manufactured by Cummins. This network offers a strong team of more than 5,000 company trained engineers and technicians who handle service events of 3,50,000 engines on the field, serving over 1,00,000 customers across various markets in
The Cummins India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3195.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cummins India Ltd is ₹88566.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cummins India Ltd is 47.24 and 13.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cummins India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cummins India Ltd is ₹1948 and ₹4171.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cummins India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.21%, 3 Years at 50.58%, 1 Year at 63.13%, 6 Month at -18.72%, 3 Month at -12.65% and 1 Month at -8.41%.
