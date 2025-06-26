iifl-logo
Cummins India Unveils Battery Storage Units to Back Clean Energy Shift

26 Jun 2025 , 03:10 PM

Cummins India, best known for making diesel and gas generators, is stepping into the clean energy world. On June 26, the company said it’s launching battery energy storage systems, or BESS, as part of its push into greener tech. These systems are meant to support the energy shift India is going through especially in industries like manufacturing, mining, commercial real estate, and data centers.

Rather than replacing gensets, the company made it clear that these new battery systems will work alongside them, helping customers better manage power loads and reduce fuel use when renewables are available.

The systems store electricity whether it’s from solar, wind, or the regular power grid and release it later when needed. This helps bring down peak-time electricity costs and smoothens supply. Cummins is offering two sizes: one in a 10-foot container, and another in 20 feet. Depending on the need, customers can get setups that deliver from 200 kWh up to 2 MWh.

These are built using lithium ferrophosphate (LFP) batteries, which are known for being safer and having a longer life. They also don’t heat up as easily, reducing safety risks. To help with performance and battery life, the company added a liquid cooling system that keeps temperatures under control, even during heavy usage.

Safety seems to be a major focus Cummins says the BESS units come with global certifications and a three-layer fire protection system.  These are plug-and-play systems, meaning they’re self-contained and can be installed quickly helpful for sites that don’t have time for complex setups.

Cummins India’s MD, Shveta Arya, said the product is more than just a business move. She called BESS a foundation for a “reliable, scalable, and sustainable” energy future.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

