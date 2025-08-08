All Time Plastics IPO: Check details here

All Time is a growing manufacturer of plastic consumerware. 85% of its business is in B2B exports with leading brands like Ikea and Asda. It has well diversified product mix comprising more than 1800 SKUs.
Its IPO of INR 4,006 million is part fresh offer and part offer for sale. It intends to use the proceeds to improve its balance sheet and strengthen its manufacturing operations.
Offer Details of IPO
The offer for sale consists of up to 4,385,562 equity shares of face value INR 2 each
Price Band: Rs. 260 to Rs. 275 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs)
The BRLMs for the issue are:
IPO Registrar:
The objectives of the IPO
The objectives of the IPO are to utilize the net proceeds towards de-leveraging, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes. Specifically, the company aims to repay
Consumerware Industry Overview
The Consumerware industry refers to the market for products and services that cater to the daily needs of households and individuals. This industry encompasses a wide range of products, including kitchenware, tableware, cookware, home decor, and other household items. The end customers of this industry are primarily households and individuals who purchase these products for personal use. The industry offers a diverse range of products, from basic essentials to premium and luxury items, catering to various consumer preferences and needs.
Key Segments within the Industry
The Consumerware industry can be broadly segmented into several key categories:
These segments are not mutually exclusive, and many companies operate across multiple segments, offering a range of products to cater to different consumer needs and preferences.
Industry Size and Growth Trends
The global consumerware industry has exhibited continuous growth over the years, with a market size of USD 120 billion in CY 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between CY 2024 and CY 2029, reaching a market size of USD 163 billion by CY 2029.
Segment-wise Growth Trends
Key Drivers of Growth
The growth of the consumerware industry is driven by several key factors, including:
Overall, the consumerware industry is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing demand for premium and high-quality products, product development and innovations, and the rise of online shopping.
Company Background and Overview
All Time Plastics Limited was incorporated as a private limited company on March 8, 2001. The company’s founders, Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah, have a long history of involvement in the plastic consumerware industry. Their father, the late Punamchand Hansraj Shah, set up a small factory in Mumbai for manufacturing plastic articles under the name “Chhaya Plastics” in 1971.
The company’s founders have also been associated with other companies in the industry, including B.T. Plastic & Allied Industries and Pyramid Plastics. In 2011, the company set up its Silvassa Facility, and in 2014, it enhanced its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring the manufacturing business of Pyramid Plastics.
Key Segments
All Time Plastics Limited operates in the plastic consumerware industry, manufacturing a wide range of products in the following segments, including:
The company also offers its products under its own brand name, “All Time Branded Products,” and sells them to modern trade retailers, super distributors, and distributors.
Services
The company provides a range of services, including:
Overall, All Time Plastics Limited is a well-established player in the plastic consumerware industry, with a strong track record of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.
Competitive Landscape
The plastic consumerware manufacturing industry is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the market. The key competitors in the industry can be broadly classified into two categories: primarily B2B players and primarily B2C players.
Primarily B2B Players
These players primarily sell white label products to other businesses, which are then sold under the buyer’s brand name.
Primarily B2C Players
These players primarily sell their products under their own brand names.Overall, the company is well-positioned in the competitive landscape, with a strong brand presence, a diversified product portfolio, and a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Company Strengths
Company Weaknesses
Financial Profile
Table: Peer Comparison
|Company
|Revenue from Operations FY25 (INR mn)
|EPS (Diluted) (INR)
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|NAV per share (INR)
|Price to Earnings (x)
|All Time
|5582
|9.01
|19.01
|47.39
|30.52
|Shaily Engineering Plastics Limited
|7868
|20.23
|17
|119.18
|80.69
|Cello World Limited
|21364
|15.5
|16.82
|98.12
|40.71
Source: RHP
Table: Segmental Revenue
|Product category
|Revenue FY25 (INR m)
|Revenue FY24 (INR m)
|No. of SKUs FY25
|No. of SKUs FY24
|Prep Time
|1996.29
|1958.69
|639
|582
|Containers
|1948.55
|1685.66
|702
|586
|Organization
|502.32
|515.21
|47
|39
|Hangers
|386.03
|406.3
|100
|105
|Meal Time
|302.01
|257.17
|77
|62
|Cleaning Time
|172.82
|133.28
|54
|51
|Bath Time
|133.3
|89.58
|170
|140
|Junior
|97.14
|68.44
|59
|43
|Miscellaneous
|89.74
|38.56
|–
|–
|Less-Claims
|-46.55
|-24.36
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Total
|5581.67
|5128.53
|1848
|1608
Source: RHP
Table: Clientwise Revenue Breakdown
|Customer
|Revenue FY25 (INR m)
|Revenue FY24 (INR m)
|Revenue FY23 (INR m)
|% of revenue FY25
|% of revenue FY24
|% of revenue FY23
|IKEA
|3309.49
|3095.68
|2596.25
|59.29%
|60.36%
|58.54%
|Asda
|508.53
|506.27
|425.46
|9.11%
|9.87%
|9.59%
|Michaels
|347.06
|448.21
|433.75
|6.22%
|8.74%
|9.78%
|Tesco
|211.83
|221.98
|210.09
|3.80%
|4.33%
|4.74%
|Other customers
|1251.31
|880.75
|778.27
|22.42%
|17.17%
|17.55%
|Less-Claims
|-46.55
|-24.36
|-8.96
|-0.83%
|-0.47%
|-0.20%
|Total
|5581.67
|5128.53
|4434.86
Source: RHP
Table: Financial Summary
|Particulars (INR m)
|2025
|2024
|2023
|Revenue from operations
|5581.67
|5128.53
|4434.86
|Gross Profit
|2229.46
|2085.78
|1684.92
|EBITDA
|1013.37
|971.01
|733.82
|Profit for the year
|472.94
|447.9
|282.7
|Gross Margin (%)
|39.94%
|40.67%
|37.99%
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|18.16%
|18.93%
|16.55%
|PAT Margin (%)
|8.46%
|8.68%
|6.37%
|Return on Equity (%)
|19.01%
|22.18%
|17.93%
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|16.99%
|22.64%
|17.16%
|Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio
|0.84
|0.65
|0.99
|Inventory Turnover Ratio
|7.61
|9.85
|7.13
|Net Fixed Asset Turnover Ratio
|1.98
|2.26
|2.14
|Net Working Capital Days (days)
|74
|57
|69
|Trade Receivables Days (days)
|57
|34
|35
|Trade Payables Days (days)
|39
|37
|46
Source: RHP
