Market outlook for next week (29-Dec to 02-Jan)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO DECEMBER 26, 2025
The week to December 26, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex close marginally in the positive as year-end uncertainty kept traders guessing. The week saw FPIs outflows of $(62) Million. Rupee closed on all trading days below the ₹90/$ mark.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(26-Dec)
|Index
(19-Dec)
|Nifty India Defence
|3.32%
|7,774.35
|7,524.45
|Nifty Metals
|2.71%
|10,806.15
|10,521.10
|Nifty CPSE
|1.79%
|6,317.60
|6,206.40
|Nifty Chemicals
|1.35%
|28,950.70
|28,565.75
|Nifty Non-Banks
|0.82%
|31,962.25
|31,702.20
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.67%
|4,670.50
|4,639.55
|Nifty FMCG
|0.64%
|55,132.05
|54,781.35
|Nifty MNC
|0.60%
|30,367.30
|30,185.90
|Nifty Automobiles
|0.30%
|27,739.85
|27,657.25
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.08%
|9,564.45
|9,557.20
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.01%
|11,958.15
|11,959.25
|Nifty Private Banks
|-0.03%
|28,403.85
|28,411.50
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.08%
|14,699.00
|14,711.35
|Nifty Banks
|-0.10%
|59,011.35
|59,069.20
|Nifty Realty
|-0.20%
|883.15
|884.90
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.23%
|9,587.55
|9,609.35
|Nifty Mobility
|-0.24%
|22,893.35
|22,947.50
|Nifty IT
|-0.31%
|38,572.30
|38,691.60
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.52%
|36,823.70
|37,017.80
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-0.84%
|8,287.45
|8,357.30
Data Source: NSE
For the week, 10 sectors gave positive returns, while 10 gave negative returns. However, 16 out of 20 sectors moved less than 1% during the week, showing lacklustre markets. Defence, Metals, CPSE, and Chemicals saw gains; while PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, and IT were under pressure. Only 4 sectors gained over 1%; but no sector fell over 1%.
While defence gained on hopes of fresh government orders; Metals and Chemicals were more of a China play. There was selective buying in select PSU sectors ahead of sops expected in the Union Budget. PSU banks, consumer durables, and IT had rallied in recent weeks, and the fall this week looks more like a normalization for these sector returns.
Average returns of the 20 sectors stood at +0.49%. The top 5 sectors delivered 2.00% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 1.23%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -0.25%, showing a rather distributed market. Here is a quick recap of the week gone by.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD, THE UGLY
On the positive side, RBI infusion of $32 Billion into money markets in January 2026 is likely to keep markets stale and liquid. The core sector bounce to 1.76% is positive, but October had dipped into negative zone. It was RBI intervention that kept the rupee bears at bay during the week. More than ₹1.10 Trillion of big IPOs ready for launch in 2026.
On the downside, the strong US growth is likely to slow negotiations on the Indo-US trade deal. The relentless rally in spot gold and spot silver is indicative of jitteriness in the market and preference of safe havens. FPI flows continued to be under pressure and 2025 marks heavy secondary market net selling in three out of the last four calendar years.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO JANUARY 02, 2025
Here are key triggers that will influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to January 02, 2026.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX fell from 9.68 levels to 9.15; even touching a low of 9.02 for the week. This is normally a level where the Nifty shows a structural bounce.
The stock markets next week will be predicated on the extent of RBI support to the rupee; and any weakness beyond ₹90/$ will impact stock market sentiments too.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.