Summary

Indus Towers Limited (Formerly known Bharti Infratel Limited) was incorporated on November 30, 2006 with the object of, inter-alia, setting up, operating and maintaining wireless communication towers. The Company received the certificate of commencement of business on April 10, 2007 from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a provider of tower and related infrastructure sharing services. The Company is one of the largest telecom tower companies in India basis the number of towers and co-locations operated by the Company. The business is to deploy, own, operate and manage passive infrastructure pertaining to telecommunication operations. Apart from this, the Company provides access to its towers, primarily to wireless telecommunication service providers, on a shared basis under long-term contracts. It has a nationwide presence with operations in all 22 telecommunication circles in India and caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The companys consolidated portfolio of over 1,92,874 telecom towers, which includes over 39,000 of its own towers and the balance from its 42% equity interest in Indus Towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. The three leading wireless telecommunications service providers in India by revenue - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular - are the largest customers of Bharti Infratel.Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel are a part of the Bhar

