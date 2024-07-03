iifl-logo-icon 1
Indus Towers Ltd Share Price

331.05
(-3.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:59 PM

  • Open345.8
  • Day's High345.8
  • 52 Wk High460.35
  • Prev. Close344
  • Day's Low329.6
  • 52 Wk Low 206
  • Turnover (lac)15,277.6
  • P/E12.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value115.86
  • EPS27.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89,215.89
  • Div. Yield0
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Indus Towers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

345.8

Prev. Close

344

Turnover(Lac.)

15,277.6

Day's High

345.8

Day's Low

329.6

52 Week's High

460.35

52 Week's Low

206

Book Value

115.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89,215.89

P/E

12.28

EPS

27.99

Divi. Yield

0

Indus Towers Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Indus Towers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vodafone Plc plans to pare 3% stake in Indus Towers

Vodafone Plc plans to pare 3% stake in Indus Towers

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Vodafone will clear its $101 million debt (about ₹856 Crore) and utilize the remaining cash to cover its Indian venture.

Indus Towers' doubtful receivables from Vodafone Idea slips in Q2

Indus Towers’ doubtful receivables from Vodafone Idea slips in Q2

23 Oct 2024|02:51 PM

The debt-ridden telecom may request a waiver from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of these guarantees.

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

22 Oct 2024|10:01 PM

In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Indus Towers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.00%

Non-Promoter- 41.06%

Institutions: 41.06%

Non-Institutions: 5.91%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

Indus Towers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,694.9

2,694.9

2,694.9

2,694.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,379.1

18,439.8

19,480.6

13,202.4

Net Worth

27,074

21,134.7

22,175.5

15,897.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

27,708.2

13,950.8

6,738.3

6,618

yoy growth (%)

98.61

107.03

1.81

8.76

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-772.2

-512.6

-293.5

-291.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8,424.3

4,316

2,412.2

3,253

Depreciation

-5,320.3

-2,842.9

-1,277.4

-1,179.6

Tax paid

-2,057.2

-977.8

-665.6

-813.1

Working capital

4,866

2,186.3

749.1

203.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

98.61

107.03

1.81

8.76

Op profit growth

107.41

101.78

12.71

11.7

EBIT growth

94.64

87.61

-16.79

-2.23

Net profit growth

90.73

91.12

-27.64

-10.76

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

28,600.6

28,381.8

27,717.2

13,954.3

6,743

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28,600.6

28,381.8

27,717.2

13,954.3

6,743

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

361.1

361.3

352.5

1,063.2

1,509.2

Indus Towers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indus Towers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Gopal Vittal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Harjeet Singh Kohli

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajan Bharti Mittal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Randeep Singh Sekhon

Managing Director & CEO

Prachur Sah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anita Kapur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Abhishek

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sharad Bhansali

Chairman & Independent Directo

D K Mittal

Non Executive Director

JAGDISH SAKSENA DEEPAK

Independent Director

Sonu Bhasin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indus Towers Ltd

Summary

Indus Towers Limited (Formerly known Bharti Infratel Limited) was incorporated on November 30, 2006 with the object of, inter-alia, setting up, operating and maintaining wireless communication towers. The Company received the certificate of commencement of business on April 10, 2007 from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a provider of tower and related infrastructure sharing services. The Company is one of the largest telecom tower companies in India basis the number of towers and co-locations operated by the Company. The business is to deploy, own, operate and manage passive infrastructure pertaining to telecommunication operations. Apart from this, the Company provides access to its towers, primarily to wireless telecommunication service providers, on a shared basis under long-term contracts. It has a nationwide presence with operations in all 22 telecommunication circles in India and caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The companys consolidated portfolio of over 1,92,874 telecom towers, which includes over 39,000 of its own towers and the balance from its 42% equity interest in Indus Towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. The three leading wireless telecommunications service providers in India by revenue - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular - are the largest customers of Bharti Infratel.Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel are a part of the Bhar
Company FAQs

What is the Indus Towers Ltd share price today?

The Indus Towers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹331.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Towers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Towers Ltd is ₹89215.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indus Towers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indus Towers Ltd is 12.28 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indus Towers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Towers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Towers Ltd is ₹206 and ₹460.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indus Towers Ltd?

Indus Towers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.75%, 3 Years at 11.40%, 1 Year at 65.62%, 6 Month at -13.24%, 3 Month at -8.90% and 1 Month at -2.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indus Towers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indus Towers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.01 %
Institutions - 41.18 %
Public - 5.81 %

