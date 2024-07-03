SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹345.8
Prev. Close₹344
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,277.6
Day's High₹345.8
Day's Low₹329.6
52 Week's High₹460.35
52 Week's Low₹206
Book Value₹115.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89,215.89
P/E12.28
EPS27.99
Divi. Yield0
Vodafone will clear its $101 million debt (about ₹856 Crore) and utilize the remaining cash to cover its Indian venture.
The debt-ridden telecom may request a waiver from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of these guarantees.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.
In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,694.9
2,694.9
2,694.9
2,694.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,379.1
18,439.8
19,480.6
13,202.4
Net Worth
27,074
21,134.7
22,175.5
15,897.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27,708.2
13,950.8
6,738.3
6,618
yoy growth (%)
98.61
107.03
1.81
8.76
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-772.2
-512.6
-293.5
-291.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8,424.3
4,316
2,412.2
3,253
Depreciation
-5,320.3
-2,842.9
-1,277.4
-1,179.6
Tax paid
-2,057.2
-977.8
-665.6
-813.1
Working capital
4,866
2,186.3
749.1
203.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
98.61
107.03
1.81
8.76
Op profit growth
107.41
101.78
12.71
11.7
EBIT growth
94.64
87.61
-16.79
-2.23
Net profit growth
90.73
91.12
-27.64
-10.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
28,600.6
28,381.8
27,717.2
13,954.3
6,743
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28,600.6
28,381.8
27,717.2
13,954.3
6,743
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
361.1
361.3
352.5
1,063.2
1,509.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Gopal Vittal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Harjeet Singh Kohli
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajan Bharti Mittal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Randeep Singh Sekhon
Managing Director & CEO
Prachur Sah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anita Kapur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Abhishek
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sharad Bhansali
Chairman & Independent Directo
D K Mittal
Non Executive Director
JAGDISH SAKSENA DEEPAK
Independent Director
Sonu Bhasin
Reports by Indus Towers Ltd
Summary
Indus Towers Limited (Formerly known Bharti Infratel Limited) was incorporated on November 30, 2006 with the object of, inter-alia, setting up, operating and maintaining wireless communication towers. The Company received the certificate of commencement of business on April 10, 2007 from the Registrar of Companies. The Company is a provider of tower and related infrastructure sharing services. The Company is one of the largest telecom tower companies in India basis the number of towers and co-locations operated by the Company. The business is to deploy, own, operate and manage passive infrastructure pertaining to telecommunication operations. Apart from this, the Company provides access to its towers, primarily to wireless telecommunication service providers, on a shared basis under long-term contracts. It has a nationwide presence with operations in all 22 telecommunication circles in India and caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The companys consolidated portfolio of over 1,92,874 telecom towers, which includes over 39,000 of its own towers and the balance from its 42% equity interest in Indus Towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. The three leading wireless telecommunications service providers in India by revenue - Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular - are the largest customers of Bharti Infratel.Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel are a part of the Bhar
The Indus Towers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹331.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indus Towers Ltd is ₹89215.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indus Towers Ltd is 12.28 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indus Towers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indus Towers Ltd is ₹206 and ₹460.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indus Towers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.75%, 3 Years at 11.40%, 1 Year at 65.62%, 6 Month at -13.24%, 3 Month at -8.90% and 1 Month at -2.80%.
