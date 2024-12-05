iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indus Towers Ltd

Indus Towers Ltd News Today

320.4
(-3.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Vodafone Plc plans to pare 3% stake in Indus Towers

Vodafone Plc plans to pare 3% stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Vodafone will clear its $101 million debt (about ₹856 Crore) and utilize the remaining cash to cover its Indian venture.

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM
Indus Towers’ doubtful receivables from Vodafone Idea slips in Q2

Indus Towers’ doubtful receivables from Vodafone Idea slips in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The debt-ridden telecom may request a waiver from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of these guarantees.

23 Oct 2024|02:51 PM
Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM
CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

CCI Approves Bharti Airtel's Stake Hike to 50.005% in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.

22 Oct 2024|10:01 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM
Airtel to Acquire Majority Stake in Indus Towers

Airtel to Acquire Majority Stake in Indus Towers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Earlier this month, the Indus board approved a buyback of 56.7 million equity shares at Rs 465 each.

28 Aug 2024|11:20 AM
Indus Towers Buyback Offer to Open on August 14

Indus Towers Buyback Offer to Open on August 14

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Indus Towers Limited today said its offer to buy back 56.77 million shares for up to ₹2,640 crore will open on August 14 and close on August 21.

13 Aug 2024|01:07 PM
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indus Towers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.