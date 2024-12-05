Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
27,708.2
13,950.8
6,738.3
6,618
yoy growth (%)
98.61
107.03
1.81
8.76
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-772.2
-512.6
-293.5
-291.6
As % of sales
2.78
3.67
4.35
4.4
Other costs
-12,047.7
-6,260.2
-2,887.6
-3,170.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.48
44.87
42.85
47.9
Operating profit
14,888.3
7,178
3,557.2
3,156
OPM
53.73
51.45
52.79
47.68
Depreciation
-5,320.3
-2,842.9
-1,277.4
-1,179.6
Interest expense
-1,602.2
-835.1
-333.3
-46.5
Other income
458.5
816
465.7
1,323.1
Profit before tax
8,424.3
4,316
2,412.2
3,253
Taxes
-2,057.2
-977.8
-665.6
-813.1
Tax rate
-24.41
-22.65
-27.59
-24.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6,367.1
3,338.2
1,746.6
2,439.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-26
Net profit
6,367.1
3,338.2
1,746.6
2,413.9
yoy growth (%)
90.73
91.12
-27.64
-10.76
NPM
22.97
23.92
25.92
36.47
Vodafone will clear its $101 million debt (about ₹856 Crore) and utilize the remaining cash to cover its Indian venture.Read More
The debt-ridden telecom may request a waiver from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of these guarantees.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Earlier this month, the Indus board approved a buyback of 56.7 million equity shares at Rs 465 each.Read More
Indus Towers Limited today said its offer to buy back 56.77 million shares for up to ₹2,640 crore will open on August 14 and close on August 21.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
