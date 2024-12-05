Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
362.7
|12.66
|95,468.14
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,059.4
|40.44
|18,435.71
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|212.12
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
103.75
|38.64
|14,772.97
|74.88
|0.19
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,126.75
|186.11
|2,607.64
|4.39
|0.19
|51.2
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.89
|0
|2,433.33
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Vodafone will clear its $101 million debt (about ₹856 Crore) and utilize the remaining cash to cover its Indian venture.Read More
The debt-ridden telecom may request a waiver from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the payment of these guarantees.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
In June, reports suggested that Airtel was in discussions with Vodafone Plc to acquire the remaining 3% stake in Indus Towers, as Airtel already owned 49% at the time.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Earlier this month, the Indus board approved a buyback of 56.7 million equity shares at Rs 465 each.Read More
Indus Towers Limited today said its offer to buy back 56.77 million shares for up to ₹2,640 crore will open on August 14 and close on August 21.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.Read More
