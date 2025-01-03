Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
06 January, 2025 | 06:38 AM
High Performing Sectors
Sector
Mkt cap (₹ Cr.)
Change (%)
Shipping
26,469.86
2.17
Mining & Mineral products
6,09,701.02
2.09
Dry cells
3,245.22
1.83
Crude Oil & Natural Gas
3,94,653.64
1.76
Edible Oil
2,02,291.39
1.41
52 Week High as per Nifty50
Low Performing Sectors
Sector
Mkt cap (₹ Cr.)
Change (%)
Ship Building
2,443.62
-2.05
Financial Services
2,11,540.45
-1.84
Computer Education
4,886.83
-1.41
Credit Rating Agencies
55,632.67
-1.32
Printing & Stationery
27,729.38
-1.23
52 Week Low as per Nifty50
