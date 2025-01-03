06 January, 2025 | 12:53 AM
FII Buy
2,398.74
FII Sell
2,996.2
FII Net
-597.46
DII Buy
434
DII Sell
25.87
DII Net
147
All Values are in Cr.
Month
Buy Value
Sell Value
Net Value
|No Record Found
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
