Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Swan Defence: The business announced that it has secured new orders worth ₹2,000 Crore ($227 Million) for construction of chemical tankers from a European shipowner. This is the first newbuild contract for six IMO Type II chemical tankers, each of 18,000 DWT. The business will construct these in the Shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat. The European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen, based in Norway has awarded this contract.

Hindustan Copper: The copper business said that it has been declared as the preferred bidder for the Baghwari-Khirkhori copper and related mineral block in Madhya Pradesh. It further announced that the forward e-auction for grant of composite licence for the Baghwari-Khirkhori copper and associated mineral block completed successfully on January 22, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto maker said that it has received the final assessment order from the Income Tax Authority for the financial year 2021-22. The aggregate value of demand including interest is ₹1,182.50 Crore. It further announced that it will be filing an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Gravita India: The business announced its foray into lithium-ion battery recycling by launching a recycling plant at Mundra, Gujarat. The facility will have a capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). It made an investment of about ₹14 Crore for the plant.

JSW Energy: The business posted a net profit of ₹420 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹168 Crore. This marks a 2.5 fold increase on a year-on-year basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com