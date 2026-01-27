iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2026

27 Jan 2026 , 06:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Swan Defence: The business announced that it has secured new orders worth ₹2,000 Crore ($227 Million) for construction of chemical tankers from a European shipowner. This is the first newbuild contract for six IMO Type II chemical tankers, each of 18,000 DWT. The business will construct these in the Shipyard in Pipavav, Gujarat. The European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen, based in Norway has awarded this contract.

Hindustan Copper: The copper business said that it has been declared as the preferred bidder for the  Baghwari-Khirkhori copper and related mineral block in Madhya Pradesh. It further announced that the forward e-auction for grant of composite licence for the Baghwari-Khirkhori copper and associated mineral block completed successfully on January 22, 2026.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto maker said that it has received the final assessment order from the Income Tax Authority for the financial year 2021-22. The aggregate value of demand including interest is ₹1,182.50 Crore. It further announced that it will be filing an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.

Gravita India: The business announced its foray into lithium-ion battery recycling by launching a recycling plant at Mundra, Gujarat. The facility will have a capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). It made an investment of about ₹14 Crore for the plant.

JSW Energy: The business posted a net profit of ₹420 Crore for the quarter ended December 2025. In the previous corresponding quarter, the business posted a net profit of ₹168 Crore. This marks a 2.5 fold increase on a year-on-year basis.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top Stocks in Focus to Watch
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks News
  • Top Stocks News Today
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Raymond Lifestyle Q3 Net Profit Falls 33% to ₹43 Crore Despite Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|01:01 PM
HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

HCLTech Signs Agreement to Acquire Singapore-Based Finergic Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|12:40 PM
RITES Secures $20.6 Million International Locomotive Order from ICVL Mozambique

RITES Secures $20.6 Million International Locomotive Order from ICVL Mozambique

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|12:21 PM
Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

Hitachi Energy India Faces ₹26.07 Crore Tax Demand, to Appeal ITAT

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|11:21 AM
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 Profit Rises 4.3% to ₹3,446 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3FY26 Profit Rises 4.3% to ₹3,446 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jan 2026|11:07 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.