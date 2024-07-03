Summary

Gravita India Limited is a prominent player in the global recycling industry, specializing in recycling of Lead, Aluminium, Plastic and Rubber. Promoted by first generation entrepreneur Mr. Rajat Agrawal, Gravita has grown to become one of the leading integrated recycling companies. Gravita is a leading company having state-of-the-art Lead Processing unit at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Company carries out smelting of Lead Ore/ Lead Concentrate / Lead Battery Scrap to produce primary & secondary Lead Metal, which is transformed into Pure Lead, Specific Lead Alloy, Lead Oxides (Lead Sub-Oxide, Red Lead, and Litharge) and Lead Products (Lead Sheets, Lead Pipes etc.) with proven technology and processes. The Company was formerly incorporated on August 4, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Weldtech Private Limited in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from Weldtech Private Limited to Gravita India Private Limited. on August 13, 1996. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Gravita India Limited. The Companys headquarters are located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, and it operates multiple recycling plants across - domestically and internationally.The company started their business with welding and surface coating and was appointed as stockist of Eutectic Division of Larsen and Toubro for state of Rajasthan. Later, it entered into manufacturing of Lead products from the battery scrap and set up a unit in

