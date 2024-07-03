iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gravita India Ltd Share Price

2,249.3
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,297.4
  • Day's High2,314.5
  • 52 Wk High2,700
  • Prev. Close2,290.75
  • Day's Low2,245.1
  • 52 Wk Low 730
  • Turnover (lac)4,937.82
  • P/E92.06
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value209.04
  • EPS24.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,601.73
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gravita India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

2,297.4

Prev. Close

2,290.75

Turnover(Lac.)

4,937.82

Day's High

2,314.5

Day's Low

2,245.1

52 Week's High

2,700

52 Week's Low

730

Book Value

209.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,601.73

P/E

92.06

EPS

24.9

Divi. Yield

0.21

Gravita India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.2

Record Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gravita India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gravita India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.27%

Non-Promoter- 21.28%

Institutions: 21.28%

Non-Institutions: 18.08%

Custodian: 1.35%

Read More
Share Price

Gravita India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.81

13.81

13.81

13.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

442.69

294.72

194.08

175.21

Net Worth

456.5

308.53

207.89

189.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,226.41

1,172.39

786.94

533.26

yoy growth (%)

4.6

48.98

47.57

50.7

Raw materials

-1,077.83

-1,018.96

-660.33

-446.39

As % of sales

87.88

86.91

83.91

83.71

Employee costs

-46.81

-43.75

-35.63

-24.7

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.37

31.99

36.27

28.35

Depreciation

-8.56

-8.6

-4.87

-3.3

Tax paid

-8.21

-5.74

-10.81

-5.35

Working capital

2.45

32.29

67.08

52.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.6

48.98

47.57

50.7

Op profit growth

-2.56

11.82

49.25

321.96

EBIT growth

14.04

8.21

44.33

260.39

Net profit growth

43.35

-11.9

10.72

604.2

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,160.75

2,800.6

2,215.87

1,409.75

1,347.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,160.75

2,800.6

2,215.87

1,409.75

1,347.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

77.81

93.08

7.84

7.17

0.99

View Annually Results

Gravita India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gravita India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajat Agrawal

Executive Director & CEO

Yogesh Malhotra

Lead Independent Non Executive Director

Dinesh Kumar Govil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chanchal Chadha Phadnis

Whole Time Director

Sunil Kansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gravita India Ltd

Summary

Gravita India Limited is a prominent player in the global recycling industry, specializing in recycling of Lead, Aluminium, Plastic and Rubber. Promoted by first generation entrepreneur Mr. Rajat Agrawal, Gravita has grown to become one of the leading integrated recycling companies. Gravita is a leading company having state-of-the-art Lead Processing unit at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Company carries out smelting of Lead Ore/ Lead Concentrate / Lead Battery Scrap to produce primary & secondary Lead Metal, which is transformed into Pure Lead, Specific Lead Alloy, Lead Oxides (Lead Sub-Oxide, Red Lead, and Litharge) and Lead Products (Lead Sheets, Lead Pipes etc.) with proven technology and processes. The Company was formerly incorporated on August 4, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Weldtech Private Limited in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from Weldtech Private Limited to Gravita India Private Limited. on August 13, 1996. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Gravita India Limited. The Companys headquarters are located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, and it operates multiple recycling plants across - domestically and internationally.The company started their business with welding and surface coating and was appointed as stockist of Eutectic Division of Larsen and Toubro for state of Rajasthan. Later, it entered into manufacturing of Lead products from the battery scrap and set up a unit in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gravita India Ltd share price today?

The Gravita India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2249.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gravita India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gravita India Ltd is ₹16601.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gravita India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gravita India Ltd is 92.06 and 11.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gravita India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gravita India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gravita India Ltd is ₹730 and ₹2700 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gravita India Ltd?

Gravita India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 114.54%, 3 Years at 92.36%, 1 Year at 114.58%, 6 Month at 57.83%, 3 Month at -0.79% and 1 Month at 6.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gravita India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gravita India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.27 %
Institutions - 21.28 %
Public - 18.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gravita India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.