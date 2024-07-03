SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹2,297.4
Prev. Close₹2,290.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,937.82
Day's High₹2,314.5
Day's Low₹2,245.1
52 Week's High₹2,700
52 Week's Low₹730
Book Value₹209.04
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,601.73
P/E92.06
EPS24.9
Divi. Yield0.21
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.81
13.81
13.81
13.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
442.69
294.72
194.08
175.21
Net Worth
456.5
308.53
207.89
189.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,226.41
1,172.39
786.94
533.26
yoy growth (%)
4.6
48.98
47.57
50.7
Raw materials
-1,077.83
-1,018.96
-660.33
-446.39
As % of sales
87.88
86.91
83.91
83.71
Employee costs
-46.81
-43.75
-35.63
-24.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.37
31.99
36.27
28.35
Depreciation
-8.56
-8.6
-4.87
-3.3
Tax paid
-8.21
-5.74
-10.81
-5.35
Working capital
2.45
32.29
67.08
52.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.6
48.98
47.57
50.7
Op profit growth
-2.56
11.82
49.25
321.96
EBIT growth
14.04
8.21
44.33
260.39
Net profit growth
43.35
-11.9
10.72
604.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,160.75
2,800.6
2,215.87
1,409.75
1,347.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,160.75
2,800.6
2,215.87
1,409.75
1,347.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
77.81
93.08
7.84
7.17
0.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajat Agrawal
Executive Director & CEO
Yogesh Malhotra
Lead Independent Non Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Govil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chanchal Chadha Phadnis
Whole Time Director
Sunil Kansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gravita India Ltd
Summary
Gravita India Limited is a prominent player in the global recycling industry, specializing in recycling of Lead, Aluminium, Plastic and Rubber. Promoted by first generation entrepreneur Mr. Rajat Agrawal, Gravita has grown to become one of the leading integrated recycling companies. Gravita is a leading company having state-of-the-art Lead Processing unit at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Company carries out smelting of Lead Ore/ Lead Concentrate / Lead Battery Scrap to produce primary & secondary Lead Metal, which is transformed into Pure Lead, Specific Lead Alloy, Lead Oxides (Lead Sub-Oxide, Red Lead, and Litharge) and Lead Products (Lead Sheets, Lead Pipes etc.) with proven technology and processes. The Company was formerly incorporated on August 4, 1992 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Weldtech Private Limited in Rajasthan. The Company name was changed from Weldtech Private Limited to Gravita India Private Limited. on August 13, 1996. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company changed to Gravita India Limited. The Companys headquarters are located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, and it operates multiple recycling plants across - domestically and internationally.The company started their business with welding and surface coating and was appointed as stockist of Eutectic Division of Larsen and Toubro for state of Rajasthan. Later, it entered into manufacturing of Lead products from the battery scrap and set up a unit in
Read More
The Gravita India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2249.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gravita India Ltd is ₹16601.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gravita India Ltd is 92.06 and 11.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gravita India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gravita India Ltd is ₹730 and ₹2700 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gravita India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 114.54%, 3 Years at 92.36%, 1 Year at 114.58%, 6 Month at 57.83%, 3 Month at -0.79% and 1 Month at 6.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.