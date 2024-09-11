iifl-logo-icon 1
Gravita India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,247.65
(2.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gravita India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,226.41

1,172.39

786.94

533.26

yoy growth (%)

4.6

48.98

47.57

50.7

Raw materials

-1,077.83

-1,018.96

-660.33

-446.39

As % of sales

87.88

86.91

83.91

83.71

Employee costs

-46.81

-43.75

-35.63

-24.7

As % of sales

3.81

3.73

4.52

4.63

Other costs

-40.97

-47.28

-35.17

-24.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.34

4.03

4.46

4.64

Operating profit

60.79

62.39

55.79

37.38

OPM

4.95

5.32

7.09

7.01

Depreciation

-8.56

-8.6

-4.87

-3.3

Interest expense

-24.11

-24.54

-15.97

-7.84

Other income

12.26

2.75

1.33

2.12

Profit before tax

40.37

31.99

36.27

28.35

Taxes

-8.21

-5.74

-10.81

-5.35

Tax rate

-20.35

-17.96

-29.81

-18.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.15

26.25

25.46

22.99

Exceptional items

0

-3.81

0

0

Net profit

32.15

22.43

25.46

22.99

yoy growth (%)

43.35

-11.9

10.72

604.2

NPM

2.62

1.91

3.23

4.31

Gravita India : related Articles

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

Gravita India to acquire first recycling facility

11 Sep 2024|03:33 PM

Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Gravita India Ltd

