|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,226.41
1,172.39
786.94
533.26
yoy growth (%)
4.6
48.98
47.57
50.7
Raw materials
-1,077.83
-1,018.96
-660.33
-446.39
As % of sales
87.88
86.91
83.91
83.71
Employee costs
-46.81
-43.75
-35.63
-24.7
As % of sales
3.81
3.73
4.52
4.63
Other costs
-40.97
-47.28
-35.17
-24.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.34
4.03
4.46
4.64
Operating profit
60.79
62.39
55.79
37.38
OPM
4.95
5.32
7.09
7.01
Depreciation
-8.56
-8.6
-4.87
-3.3
Interest expense
-24.11
-24.54
-15.97
-7.84
Other income
12.26
2.75
1.33
2.12
Profit before tax
40.37
31.99
36.27
28.35
Taxes
-8.21
-5.74
-10.81
-5.35
Tax rate
-20.35
-17.96
-29.81
-18.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.15
26.25
25.46
22.99
Exceptional items
0
-3.81
0
0
Net profit
32.15
22.43
25.46
22.99
yoy growth (%)
43.35
-11.9
10.72
604.2
NPM
2.62
1.91
3.23
4.31
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.
