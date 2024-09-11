Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.59
32.47
55.36
51.86
Op profit growth
14.81
9.89
60.19
245.4
EBIT growth
22.95
-1.53
56.5
285.47
Net profit growth
58.17
-24.74
34.83
648.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.93
7.23
8.71
8.45
EBIT margin
7
5.96
8.01
7.96
Net profit margin
3.72
2.46
4.33
4.99
RoCE
18.42
16.82
21.55
18.99
RoNW
5.31
3.99
6.48
6.07
RoA
2.44
1.73
2.91
2.97
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.23
5.3
6.93
5.13
Dividend per share
1.1
0.7
0.7
0.6
Cash EPS
4.66
2.18
5.15
3.92
Book value per share
38.95
32.61
27.6
21.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.99
6.39
22.54
9.86
P/CEPS
19.41
15.54
30.32
12.9
P/B
2.32
1.03
5.65
2.3
EV/EBIDTA
7.27
5
14.28
8.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
14.17
15.19
10.91
12.56
Tax payout
-19.85
-19.83
-25.78
-19.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.42
24.46
31.1
25.03
Inventory days
75.35
51.83
48.04
51.49
Creditor days
-31.37
-19.81
-12.27
-6.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.54
-2.85
-4.68
-6.05
Net debt / equity
0.89
1.15
1.13
0.98
Net debt / op. profit
2.15
2.65
2.43
2.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.32
-80.95
-79.47
-78.67
Employee costs
-5.17
-4.89
-5.11
-5.46
Other costs
-6.56
-6.92
-6.69
-7.39
Gravita Netherlands BV will have 80% of the stock and management control, and the remaining equity held by other Romanian partners.Read More
