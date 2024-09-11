iifl-logo-icon 1
Gravita India Ltd Key Ratios

2,135
(-2.44%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.59

32.47

55.36

51.86

Op profit growth

14.81

9.89

60.19

245.4

EBIT growth

22.95

-1.53

56.5

285.47

Net profit growth

58.17

-24.74

34.83

648.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.93

7.23

8.71

8.45

EBIT margin

7

5.96

8.01

7.96

Net profit margin

3.72

2.46

4.33

4.99

RoCE

18.42

16.82

21.55

18.99

RoNW

5.31

3.99

6.48

6.07

RoA

2.44

1.73

2.91

2.97

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.23

5.3

6.93

5.13

Dividend per share

1.1

0.7

0.7

0.6

Cash EPS

4.66

2.18

5.15

3.92

Book value per share

38.95

32.61

27.6

21.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

10.99

6.39

22.54

9.86

P/CEPS

19.41

15.54

30.32

12.9

P/B

2.32

1.03

5.65

2.3

EV/EBIDTA

7.27

5

14.28

8.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

14.17

15.19

10.91

12.56

Tax payout

-19.85

-19.83

-25.78

-19.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.42

24.46

31.1

25.03

Inventory days

75.35

51.83

48.04

51.49

Creditor days

-31.37

-19.81

-12.27

-6.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.54

-2.85

-4.68

-6.05

Net debt / equity

0.89

1.15

1.13

0.98

Net debt / op. profit

2.15

2.65

2.43

2.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.32

-80.95

-79.47

-78.67

Employee costs

-5.17

-4.89

-5.11

-5.46

Other costs

-6.56

-6.92

-6.69

-7.39

